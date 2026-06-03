Australia's economic growth slows; Trump administration proposes more tariffs; AFL news

Australia's economic growth has slowed to 0.3 per cent in the first three months of the year, while the Trump administration has proposed more tariffs on goods from 60 countries. In AFL news, Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell says the Western Bulldogs will be harder to beat because of the return of ruckman Tim English.

Australia 's economic growth slows to 0.3 per cent in the first three months of the year, taking the annual growth rate to 2.5 per cent.

The national accounts show that interest rate rises and higher fuel prices have resulted in a slowing of economic growth. Treasurer Jim Chalmers says it's a very solid result in the circumstances, but notes that the full impact of the war in Iran will be captured in subsequent quarters. The Trump administration has proposed more tariffs on goods from 60 countries, ranging from 10 to 12.5 per cent, following a probe by the US Trade Representative's Office.

Australia and Solomon Islands will progress with a comprehensive treaty, as the Pacific nations' security pact with China faces review. The eSafety Commissioner is warning young men to be alert to the dangers of online scammers who try to extort money after victims share nude images or videos. An Indigenous judge, Judge Rosemary Falla, has been appointed to the County Court of Victoria, becoming the first Indigenous jurist in the court's 174-year history.

A new exhibition marking 100 years since Marilyn Monroe's birth is opening at London's National Portrait Gallery, exploring her relationship with photographers. Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell says the Western Bulldogs will be harder to beat because of the return of ruckman Tim English





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Australia Economic Growth Trump Administration Tariffs AFL Hawthorn Western Bulldogs Tim English

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