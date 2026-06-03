Australia's Economy Grows 0.3% in Q1, Driven by Consumer Spending and Data Centre Investment

Australia's economy expanded by 0.3 per cent in the first quarter of 2025, meeting forecasts and maintaining annual growth at 2.5 per cent. The rise was supported by increased household spending, particularly on essentials, and a sharp jump in private business investment in machinery for AI-driven data centres. Despite solid performance, net trade detracted from growth due to high import levels, and state-level results were mixed.

The Australia n economy grew by 0.3 per cent in the first three months of the year, a result that matched market expectations and kept annual growth steady at 2.5 per cent.

The expansion was primarily fueled by a rise in consumer spending and a significant increase in private business investment, particularly in machinery and equipment for data centre construction linked to the AI revolution. Household spending increased by 0.5 per cent, with a 0.8 per cent rise in expenditure on essentials partly driven by higher electricity and gas costs after the termination of government subsidies.

Discretionary spending, however, grew by only 0.1 per cent, reflecting cautious consumer behaviour amid rising interest rates and higher fuel prices during the March quarter. Government spending fell by 0.2 per cent, the lowest quarterly decline since September 2022. Private business investment surged by 6 per cent, driven by the largest increase in machinery and equipment purchases in three decades, which contributed 0.7 percentage points to overall growth.

However, much of this equipment was imported, leading to a negative impact from net trade that subtracted 0.8 percentage points from growth. Cyclone activity also dampened mining exports, further softening the figures. Treasurer Jim Chalmers described the growth as solid, noting that Australia's annual expansion outpaces almost every major advanced economy and exceeds the OECD average, while also highlighting stronger employment growth and lower gross debt-to-GDP compared to peers. State final demand, which excludes international trade, varied across the country.

New South Wales surged by 1.8 per cent, buoyed by a 9.5 per cent jump in private capital spending. Victoria grew by 0.9 per cent with a 3.5 per cent rise in private capital investment offsetting a 0.6 per cent drop in public capital expenditure. Queensland, South Australia, and Western Australia each saw solid growth of 0.9 per cent, 0.5 per cent, and 0.5 per cent respectively.

In contrast, Tasmania's state final demand fell by 0.7 per cent, while the Northern Territory and the Australian Capital Territory declined by 0.4 per cent and 0.6 per cent respectively, each impacted by reductions in private capital spending





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Australia Economic Growth Q1 2025 Consumer Spending Business Investment Data Centres AI Household Expenditure Net Trade State Final Demand Treasurer Jim Chalmers Australian Bureau Of Statistics

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