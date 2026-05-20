Australia's federal race discrimination commissioner blames racism for blaming immigrants, proposes cap on numbers

Australia's federal race discrimination commissioner, Giridharan Sivaraman, has said that blaming immigrants can lead to escalation of racism. He has criticized One Nation and the federal opposition for scapegoating migrants and contributing to racism. Sivaraman also proposed using a cap based on housing construction and banning non-citizens from certain schemes to reduce overall numbers. Furthermore, he emphasized the need to build class solidarity among all communities to combat racism.

Australia’s federal race discrimination commissioner, Giridharan Sivaraman , says he expects an escalation in ‘the racism that accompanies’ blaming immigrants. One Nation and the federal opposition are “dehumanising” and “scapegoating” immigrants while drawing on a “deep vein of racism”, Australia’s federal race discrimination commissioner says.

Sivaraman proposed reducing overall numbers by using a cap based on housing construction and banning non-citizens from schemes like jobseeker, the age pension, and the NDIS





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Immigration Racism Buddy Goldstein (Member For Goldstein) Sivaraman

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

One key takeaway from Trump’s China visit should worry AustraliaUS President Donald Trump went to Beijing in a weakened state. China’s President Xi Jinping took full advantage.

Read more »

One key takeaway from Trump’s China visit should worry AustraliaUS President Donald Trump went to Beijing in a weakened state. China’s President Xi Jinping took full advantage.

Read more »

One key takeaway from Trump’s China visit should worry AustraliaUS President Donald Trump went to Beijing in a weakened state. China’s President Xi Jinping took full advantage.

Read more »

Massive change coming to one of Australia's biggest venuesQudos Bank Arena, one of Sydney's most iconic indoor venues that has hosted the likes of Billie Eilish and Linkin Park, is set to become Afterpay Arena.

Read more »