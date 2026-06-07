Australia's Fertility Rate Hits Record Low, Sparking Concerns of Economic Crisis

Australia's fertility rate has dropped to 1.48 births per woman, the lowest ever, as cost of living pressures cause couples to delay or forgo children. Experts warn of a looming economic crisis with fewer future taxpayers to support an ageing population.

Australia is facing a demographic crisis as its fertility rate plummets to an all-time low of 1.48 births per woman, a figure that experts describe as a human catastrophe with far-reaching economic consequences.

The rate, which measures the average number of children a woman would have in her lifetime, has fallen sharply from the post-war baby boom peak of 3.5 in the 1950s and even from the replacement level of 2.1 needed to sustain the population without immigration. The decline is largely attributed to the rising cost of living, which has made raising children increasingly unaffordable for many families.

Couples are delaying parenthood, with the average age of mothers rising from 25 in 1971 to 32 in 2024, and the number of single-child families has doubled in the last 40 years, now representing 15% of all families. The high cost of fertility treatments, such as IVF, which can cost around $12,000 per cycle, further exacerbates the situation, putting parenthood out of reach for many.

Demographer Liz Allen from the Australian National University described the situation as hitting rock bottom, noting that low fertility rates mean an ageing population will eventually run out of taxpayers to support it. The economic implications are stark: fewer young workers will be available to pay taxes and support healthcare and pensions for the elderly, potentially leading to slower economic growth and reduced living standards.

While immigration has helped boost Australia's overall population, which recently surpassed 28 million, experts warn that without migrants, the combination of low fertility and an ageing population would force the country to sacrifice economic growth. This would affect every aspect of life, from government budgets to individual lifestyles. The trend is part of a broader pattern observed in many developed nations, but Australia's rapid decline has alarmed policymakers.

The fertility rate has been falling since 1961, when the contraceptive pill was introduced, and despite a temporary uptick in the early 2000s following then-Treasurer Peter Costello's plea for Australians to have one for your wife, one for your husband and one for the country, the slide has resumed. Today, many women like Tanya Williams, author of A Childfree Happily Ever After, embrace the choice to remain childless, reflecting a shift in societal norms.

However, the economic consequences are unavoidable: a smaller working-age population will struggle to support a growing number of retirees, putting pressure on healthcare, aged care, and social services. The crisis is part of a larger set of population pressures, including rapid urban growth, housing shortages, and mounting national debt, which will be examined in a series by 7NEWS over the coming week





7NewsMelbourne / 🏆 18. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Australia Fertility Rate Economic Crisis Population Cost Of Living

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fresh snow and cheaper passes as Australia’s ski season kicks offFrom cheaper lift passes to luxe accommodation and new transport options, this year’s snow season is gearing up to be a big one.

Read more »

British PM hits back at Vance over comments on teen’s stabbing deathKeir Starmer’s office has condemned social media comments by the US vice president in which Vance blamed immigration for the death of 21-year-old student Henry Nowak.

Read more »

Pregnancy as Civic Work: Reversing Falling Fertility Rates in AustraliaPolicymakers in Australia are trying to reverse falling fertility rates, but they are failing to recognize the real costs and risks of pregnancy. Women are bearing the burdens of pregnancy while society benefits from their reproductive labor. It's time to change the way we think about pregnancy and provide adequate support and compensation to pregnant women.

Read more »

Pregnancy as Civic Work: The Unpaid Labor Behind Australia's Falling Fertility RatesAn opinion piece drawing a parallel between an imaginary tissue donation program and pregnancy to highlight how societal benefits from reproduction are achieved at the expense of women's unacknowledged sacrifices, calling for better support and compensation for gestational labor to reverse declining fertility.

Read more »