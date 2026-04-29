Australia's First Annual Human Rights Assessment Reveals Rising Racism and Social Division

The Australian Human Rights Commission's inaugural report highlights a surge in racism and social division, particularly affecting First Peoples, Jewish, Muslim, and immigrant communities. The assessment calls for urgent action on human rights reforms, including a national anti-racism framework and a federal human rights act, while also addressing economic justice and youth incarceration issues.

Australia 's first annual human rights assessment, launched by Australia n Human Rights Commission president Hugh de Kretser, highlights a concerning rise in racism and social division across the nation.

The report, based on UN reviews and local data, reveals a sharp increase in racism targeting First Peoples, Jewish, Muslim, Arab, Palestinian, and Israeli communities, particularly following the failed Voice referendum and the ongoing conflict in Gaza. De Kretser emphasized that racism must not be normalized, pointing to alarming incidents such as Jewish children requiring armed guards at schools and Muslim women facing verbal abuse while shopping.

He also noted the growing anti-immigrant sentiment, with migrants being unfairly blamed for economic hardships. While de Kretser urged political leaders to choose their words carefully to avoid fueling division, he acknowledged that unchecked racism can escalate into violence, citing recent incidents like the Bondi mass shooting and the attempted bomb attack in Perth.

The assessment also underscores the everyday racism documented in the AHRC's Seen and Heard report, where individuals from marginalized communities shared harrowing experiences of abuse and discrimination. De Kretser called on the federal government to adopt the commission's national anti-racism framework, which has yet to be implemented despite backing from key envoys and funding from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's government.

Additionally, the report highlights Australia's lack of a federal human rights act, making it the only developed democracy without such protections. Attorney-General Michelle Rowland has been reviewing the proposal since a parliamentary committee recommended it in May 2024. Beyond racism, the assessment addresses economic justice, equality, and fairness, identifying poverty and homelessness as urgent human rights issues requiring national action. De Kretser criticized populist law and order policies that lead to the incarceration of children, calling them ineffective solutions.

He pointed out the inconsistency in banning children under 16 from social media while allowing them to be criminally responsible at age 10. Several states have introduced measures that increase youth incarceration, including harsher sentencing and stricter bail conditions. Despite these challenges, the report acknowledges Australia's strengths, such as its federal hate speech and modern slavery laws, which have contributed to the country's reputation as one of the safest and most prosperous nations.

However, de Kretser stressed that human rights are not guaranteed for all Australians, urging continued vigilance and reform





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