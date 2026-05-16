Australia's fuel supply greater than before Iran war, with reduced fuel prices

The Australian government is praising their efforts to boost fuel supplies amidst the Middle East conflict, with fuel excise cut and reduced urgent storage demand contributing to increased fuel supply. Although diesel prices remain slightly higher compared to February 2023, the government has maintained a 'steady' fuel security plan and reduced prices to level two of fuel supply security level.

Anthony Albanese says the country's fuel supply is now greater than it was before the Iran war. The prime minister says Australia 's supply of petrol, diesel, and jet fuel is now greater than it was before the Iran war broke out in late February.

Energy Minister Chris Bowen says Australia has 44 days' worth of petrol, 36 days' worth of diesel, and 35 days' worth of jet fuel, up from the previous levels before the Iran war. The government has extended the fuel excise cut since April to reduce the cost of fuel by 26.3 cents a litre.

However, the average price of diesel still remains about 50 cents higher than it was on February 28, and Australia has remained 'steady' at level two in the government's national fuel security plan. ABC analysis of real-time fuel price monitoring also shows the price of unleaded petrol has almost returned to pre-war levels





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Iran War Iran Conflict Middle East Conflict Fuel Supplies Fuel Security Fuel Prices Fuel Excise Cut Australia Fuel Stock Day's Worth Of Petrol Day's Worth Of Diesel Day's Worth Of Jet Fuel

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