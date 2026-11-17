Australia's national gender pay gap has dropped to 19.7 per cent in 2025-26, the first time it has fallen below 20 per cent, driven by private sector improvements and the inclusion of public sector employers.

Australia's national gender pay gap has fallen below 20 per cent for the first time, with new Workplace Gender Equality Agency data showing women earned on average 80 cents for every dollar earned by men in 2025-26.

The national gender pay gap now stands at 19.7 per cent, down from 22.5 per cent the previous year. The 2025-26 survey included federal government public sector employers for the first time, which reduced the combined national result by 0.6 percentage points. The figure has improved significantly over the past decade, from 26.3 per cent in 2015-16. Coverage has also increased, now covering more than six million employees across 9,096 employers.

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WGEA chief executive Christine Castley said there had been encouraging progress towards workplace gender equality since 2013 when data was first collected by the agency. Castley said the result shows the gap is not fixed and that evidence-informed action by employers can shift the dial. She noted women still earned $27,000 less than men on average over the course of a year. The average woman still earned $27,467 less per year than the average man, WGEA found.

Pay Distribution and Private Sector Progress

The survey accounted not only for wages but all earnings, including penalty rates, superannuation, bonuses and overtime. Average total remuneration in the survey was $125,568. The overall distribution of pay did not improve from 2024-25. The private sector's pay gap fell from 21.1 per cent last year to 20.3 per cent this year, a drop of 0.8 percentage points, as women accounted for a growing share of full-time management and leadership roles.

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Bigger pay rises in female-dominated industries, including retail, aged care and childcare, also helped narrow the gap. The Commonwealth public sector recorded a substantially lower gender pay gap of 7.8 per cent compared with 20.3 per cent in the private sector. In the Commonwealth public sector, women's representation in the top pay quartile was 46 per cent, nearly half, compared to just 36 per cent in the private sector. Every level of management was dominated by men, WGEA found.

The disparity was greatest at the chief executive level, where three in four CEOs were men and the gender pay gap widened to 27.6 per cent. Women make up about half of Australia's workforce and 44 per cent of management positions, but hold just one in four chief executive positions and one in three board positions. Nearly one quarter of boards have no women at all.

The agency said this matters because leadership teams make decisions about pay, promotions, workplace culture and flexibility. Promotion rates are similar between genders but women are less represented at higher levels, likely because they resign or take time off for care and domestic responsibilities. The report found just 7 per cent of manager roles are part-time, but 29 per cent of women work part-time compared with 12 per cent of men.

WGEA called for workplaces to redesign roles to allow more part-time work. In the financial services sector, which has the worst pay gap at 26.7 per cent, men would be more likely to be promoted or get bonuses as they took on more visible work, Castley said.

She described a pattern of the person who can attend the client functions and be available 24/7, the person who is most visible to the leadership of the organisation, versus perhaps the person doing the work that is behind the scenes. Superannuation provider Rest was an outlier in the finance industry. Its pay gap has fallen to 9.4 per cent, from 20.1 per cent in 2022.

Workplace Policies and Parental Leave

Rest's chief people officer, Amy Murrell, said the improvements had been helped by extending paid parental leave to all permanent staff, regardless of gender, time of arrival or primary or secondary carer classification. Murrell said it is not going to happen naturally, and you have to prioritise it for it to make sense.

The firm had also increased representation after setting targets for at least 40 per cent of employees to be women and 40 per cent men at every level of its business, from its board to its investment team. Some companies have turned their performance around, including brewing giant Lion, which introduced policies aimed at improving culture and retention.

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Lion this year recorded a gender pay gap of 0.9 per cent in favour of women, compared to 4.5 per cent in favour of men last year, and 10.3 per cent in favour of men in the wider industry. Lion head of diversity, equity and inclusion Sarah Abbott said the business, which operates in a men-dominated industry, wanted to make access to personal leave for hurdles such as menopause explicit in its policies.

Abbott said the business wanted to ensure people felt comfortable accessing personal leave for conditions such as period pain, menopause, including caring for someone going through menopause, and endometriosis. She said women face unique health hurdles and the company wanted to spell out explicitly that it is completely okay to take personal leave for them. She said Lion did not want women having to rely on a leader lottery to access the support they want.

Lion also offers emergency accommodation as well as loaner phones to those facing domestic abuse who may want to use a separate phone to prepare for a court case or organise a move out of a coercive or abusive situation. Abbott said people can use the loaner phones, or walk out with them at lunch if they want to do something without their movements being tracked by a perpetrator.

Industry Segregation and Gender Gaps

More than half of Australia's industries are dominated by one gender, with employees in men-dominated industries earning more on average than those in women-dominated industries, except for the men-dominated agriculture, forestry and fishing industry. Healthcare and social assistance is the most heavily women-dominated industry, with 78 per cent women and an average remuneration well below the national average. The agency said the concentration of women in the industry significantly contributes to the national gender pay gap.

The gender pay gap is particularly pronounced at the upper end of the earnings distribution, the agency said, where men hold a disproportionately large share of jobs. While women hold a disproportionately smaller share of positions on governing bodies, even in women-dominated sectors such as health care and social assistance, they occupy nearly 55 per cent of governing body positions in the public sector. The agency said this demonstrates that more balanced governance outcomes are achievable when representation is prioritised.

About nine in 10 employers had a policy or strategy for flexible work arrangements in 2025-26 and two thirds offered parental leave, although nearly 80 per cent of parental leave continues to be taken by women. There was a slight reduction in the share of women in the lowest pay quartile, and an increase in women working in full-time, management and leadership roles.

The agency also noted there was stronger earnings growth for women in some large industries including health care and social assistance, and retail trade. For the first time, the agency has also recorded the gender equality targets selected by nearly 2000 large employers and covering more than four million Australians.

The most selected target was improving gender balance in non-manager occupations, followed by improving employee consultation on gender equality, a metric which has stalled in the past year, and increasing gender balance in management.