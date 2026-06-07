Australia's High Court Justice Accuses Society of US-Style Judge 'Stacking'

Justice Robert Beech-Jones claims the Samuel Griffith Society is attempting to stack the high court with conservatives, echoing a US-style partisan approach.

A high court justice in Australia has accused a prominent society of attempting to stack the country's high court with conservatives, echoing a US-style partisan approach.

Justice Robert Beech-Jones made the claim during a speech at the North Queensland Law Association Conference, where he spoke about contemporary issues and the high court. He compared the society, the Samuel Griffith Society, to the US Federalist Society, which has been behind the push to stack its judiciary with conservatives. Beech-Jones accused the society of promoting a





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Justice Robert Beech-Jones Samuel Griffith Society US-Style Judge Stacking High Court Australia Politics

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