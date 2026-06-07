Australia's Housing Market Cools Yet First-Time Buyers Still Face Million-Dollar Challenges

Despite a cooldown in Australia's housing market driven by rising interest rates and tax reforms, first-time buyers continue to struggle with high prices. Recent auctions in Sydney and Melbourne show that while investor activity is declining, properties in good locations still command near-million-dollar sums, often requiring extensive repairs. The Albanese government's changes to negative gearing and capital gains tax are intended to level the playing field, but affordability remains a distant goal for many.

Australia's housing market is showing signs of cooling, yet prices in desirable areas remain high, leaving first-time buyers grappling with steep costs. In Sydney, a couple in their early thirties, Linly and Lena, managed to purchase a two-bedroom flat in Ashfield for $922,000 after a competitive bidding process.

The property needed significant repairs, including a broken shower and windows that hardly opened, underscoring the harsh reality of the market. The pair relied on steady incomes, parental assistance, a federal 5% deposit scheme, and a New South Wales stamp duty discount to secure the home. Their experience reflects broader challenges despite recent policy changes aimed at curbing investor advantages, such as adjustments to negative gearing and capital gains tax concessions.

These reforms, introduced by the Labor government, appear to have dampened market momentum, with auction clearance rates declining as interest rates rise. Data from Cotality indicates that in the last week of May, most homes listed for auction did not sell, and the trend continued into early June. In Melbourne, an auction in Brunswick East attracted about a dozen attendees, mostly young couples seeking their first home.

Two couples bid on a two-bedroom unit, with the highest offer falling short of the vendor's reserve at $720,000. After negotiations, a first-time buyer couple secured the property, though the final price was not disclosed. Local observer Vinda, who bought a house in Northcote earlier this year with parental help, noted that many of her friends are also struggling to enter the market and often rely on family support. When asked about the tax reforms, she expressed ambivalence.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers refrained from stating that the government wants prices to fall but welcomed the lower clearance rates, suggesting they make it easier for first-home buyers to compete. Labor MPs, including Senator Michelle Ananda-Rajah, are actively promoting the cooldown in campaign materials, highlighting headlines of renters becoming homeowners as a positive outcome.

Investor activity seems to be waning; Westpac predicts a one-third drop in investor demand, and brokerage Loan Market reported a 23% decline in investor mortgage applications in May. First-home buyer applications also fell but by a smaller margin of 12%.

In contrast, a three-bedroom house in Spotswood, Melbourne, sold at auction for $1.72 million to an upsizing couple, with the agent noting minimal investor interest over the past year. Meanwhile, Robbie and Alex, a local couple, attended the Spotswood auction despite the price being out of reach. Robbie owns an investment property in Deanside, which he purchased as his first home and now rents out, benefiting from negative gearing as rental income does not fully cover mortgage repayments.

In Sydney, Jeremy Walsh-Rossi, after two years of searching for a family home, remains hopeful that investors will not outbid him again. At a Marrickville townhouse auction, he brought his children to see the property, which had peeling paint and a missing window, and was prepared to pay up to $1.6 million. The ongoing market shift highlights the persistent affordability crisis, with first-time buyers still facing daunting prices even as investor participation eases





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Housing Market First-Time Buyers Negative Gearing Capital Gains Tax Auction Clearance Rates

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Labor looks to housing supply after budget criticism as PM questioned on broken promisesAnthony Albanese, probed about his overhaul of negative gearing and the CGT discount, said the need to “deliver real change for the better” justified changes.

Read more »

Victorian Government Fails to Deliver on Mental Health Housing PledgeThe Allan government faces criticism for only delivering about a quarter of the 2,000 homes for people with mental health challenges as recommended by the Royal Commission. Housing and mental health groups are alarmed by the lack of progress on the remaining homes.

Read more »

Could a 'mansion tax' help the housing crisis?Amid some of the most drastic proposed changes to Australia's tax system in decades and years of skyrocketing home values, one leading expert says it is an idea 'worth considering'.

Read more »

Tariff Threat Exposes Gaps in Australia's Modern Slavery LawsA new tariff threat from the US has highlighted the need for Australia to strengthen its modern slavery laws, according to an expert who dismissed Anthony Albanese's claims of having 'world-leading' policies. The US has proposed tariffs on exports from over 50 countries, including Australia, due to alleged failures in addressing forced labor in global supply chains. While the US move may have political motivations, it also underscores the need for Australia to update its modern slavery framework, which is no longer adequate to tackle the growing issue of modern slavery. The US is looking for Australia to adopt a forced labor import ban, similar to laws already in place in the US and EU. However, Australia's current legislation is criticized for being more focused on raising corporate awareness than enforcing compliance. With around 41,000 people estimated to be in some form of forced labor or modern slavery in Australia, the need for stronger laws is clear.

Read more »