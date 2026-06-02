Australia's Human Rights Commission Raises Concerns Over Labor's Disability Laws

The Australian Human Rights Commission has expressed serious concerns about Labor's new laws governing the National Disability Insurance Scheme, warning they risk compromising the rights of disabled people and must be slowed down.

Australia 's peak human rights body, the Australia n Human Rights Commission , has expressed serious concerns about Labor 's new laws governing the National Disability Insurance Scheme . The commission warns that the laws risk compromising the rights of disabled people and must be slowed down.

The laws will remove 240,000 people from the scheme from January 2028, according to departmental modelling, as the government seeks to curb growth in the $56 billion scheme and limit access to people with the most severe disabilities. The government is seeking the Coalition's support to pass the laws by the end of June, so it can execute plans to cut $38 billion in projected spending within four years as a major budget savings measure.

Disability advocacy groups are also pushing the case that the laws risk breaching recommendations of the disability royal commission because they give the minister sweeping powers to cut funding or therapy hours across entire sections of the scheme, regardless of individuals' assessed needs. The commission warned that the bill could take Australia backward when it came to realising disabled people's rights to independent living, personal autonomy and community inclusion - something that would contravene the country's obligations under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

Disability advocacy groups are also pushing the case that the laws risk breaching recommendations of the disability royal commission because they give the minister sweeping powers to cut funding or therapy hours across entire sections of the scheme, regardless of individuals' assessed needs. Kayess said both the bill and Health Minister Mark Butler's commentary about the changes were placing stronger emphasis on financial considerations than human rights.

This reinforces an ableist framing of people with disability as a cost pressure to be managed, rather than as people who have rights and who are entitled to equality and participation, she said. While Kayess acknowledged that the laws were building on consultations with the disability community through the 2023 NDIS review and other inquiries, she said there was little evidence there had been targeted consultation about the bill's specific measures.

It said the bill departed from a genuine co-design approach, because the next round of consultation will happen after policy settings in the laws are already settled. Issues were also raised with the sweeping new ministerial powers that will be introduced under the laws. Butler said he will first use this power to reduce people's social and community participation budgets to 2023 levels, and reduce therapy from 72 to 68 hours a year.

The commission said there was limited clarity about how such decisions would be made and very few options to review or challenge them, creating a lack of public accountability and compromising people's ability to access justice. The laws will also restrict who can join the NDIS according to a much narrower definition of 'functional capacity', which will require people to have exhausted all other treatment options before they are considered permanently impaired and eligible to enter the scheme.

This responds to the scheme's ballooning participation numbers, which have swelled to 775,000 as unforeseen numbers of children and people with autism have joined, compared to initial estimates of about 410,000 participants. However, Kayess said the new definition would move the NDIS 'away from the human rights model of disability toward a narrower, impairment-focused, medical model' that risked undermining decades of disability reform.

Other measures in the bill to standardise service delivery - in part a response to thousands of private providers who have flooded the scheme with little scrutiny - would also limit choice and control, according to Kayess. At worst, this would 'promote or maintain segregation and institutionalisation, rather than supporting inclusion in the community'





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Australia's Human Rights Commission Warns of NDIS Law Risks for Disabled PeopleAustralia's Human Rights Commission has raised serious concerns about new laws governing the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), warning they risk compromising the rights of disabled people and must be slowed down. The Commission's submission to a Senate inquiry, signed by Disability Discrimination Commissioner Rosemary Kayess, highlights issues including exclusionary eligibility criteria, sweeping ministerial powers, automated decision-making, and inadequate consultation. The laws aim to cut $38 billion in projected spending by removing 240,000 people from the scheme from 2028, but the Commission warns they could breach UN obligations and disability royal commission recommendations by undermining independent living, autonomy, and community inclusion. Minister Mark Butler's emphasis on financial considerations over human rights is criticized, as are plans to reduce therapy hours and participation budgets. The Commission urges assessment by the human rights committee and deeper consultation with the disability community before proceeding.

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