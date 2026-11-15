Australia's Illicit Tobacco Market Shrinks After Years of Growth, Government Data Shows

New federal data shows Australia's illicit tobacco market has contracted for the first time in years, with enforcement crackdowns leading to record seizures and store closures. The government claims success, but critics argue an enforcement-only approach may fail.

Australia's illicit tobacco market has shrunk for the first time in years, according to new figures from the Illicit Tobacco and E-cigarette Commissioner (ITAC). The market had grown rapidly for five years, with an average annual increase of 22.6 per cent, but has now fallen from last year's peak of 5,972 tonnes to an estimated 5,893 tonnes.

The total volume could be as low as 4,453 tonnes. The government attributes the contraction to stronger enforcement, larger seizures and better coordination between federal, state and territory agencies. Assistant Minister for Customs Julian Hill said the crackdown, along with public health measures to curb demand, was reversing years of growth.

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He said every illicit cigarette seized, every store closed and every network disrupted sends the same message to criminals: we know who you are, we know how you operate, and we are coming after you and your profits. An exact figure is hard to determine given the market's illicit nature, but ITAC argues the inclusion of several datasets this year, including Australian Institute of Health and Welfare data released every two years, has led to a narrower and more accurate range.

The estimate spans a wide range, from 79 tonnes to 1,400 tonnes contracted over the past year. It was developed by combining wastewater testing for combustible nicotine with the best available measure of household use. The National Disruption Group, made up of 31 federal, state and territory agencies, has coordinated more than 600 operations nationwide since it was established last October.

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Record Seizures and Store Closures

It has led to the seizure of 24 million illicit cigarettes and 3.6 tonnes of loose-leaf tobacco, representing more than $45 million in evaded tobacco duty. On-the-ground operations have led to the closure of 1,300 stores. Record seizures by Australian Border Force officers, including 730 tonnes in the first three months of this financial year, call into question the scale of the market.

Federal data shows seizures of tobacco at the border are up 50 per cent on the same time last year. Interceptions of vapes have increased by nearly 20 per cent. Annual spending on illegal tobacco is estimated at $8.5 billion, more than on ecstasy, heroin, cannabis and cocaine combined. International cooperation has also played an integral role in creating sustained pressure to disrupt criminal networks, with 340 referrals from foreign partners resulting in tobacco and vape seizures.

The New Zealand Customs assistant comptroller of intelligence and investigations, Terry Brown, said the multi-agency model was helping shape New Zealand's enforcement response to illicit tobacco. He said the challenges posed by illicit tobacco are increasingly transnational, and effective responses require equally connected enforcement partnerships. By sharing intelligence, insights and operational experience, our agencies are enhancing our collective ability to identify, disrupt and deter the criminal networks that profit from illicit trade across our region.

The crackdown has seen aggressive store closures in NSW and Queensland, but Victoria has been a laggard, only beginning to close shops in September, long after other states. A closure notice on the front door of a tobacco store in Docklands, Melbourne, shows where authorities have started to crack down. The illicit tobacco commission believes the data shows the crackdown has yielded results.

Political Debate on Tax Cuts

Assistant Minister Julian Hill said: Just 12 months into scaled-up enforcement, the data is encouraging, including record seizures at the border. As other states and territories follow South Australia and Queensland's lead and dial up shop closures, we want to see a bigger impact on the illicit market.

However, the Coalition and One Nation have been calling for drastic cuts in the tobacco excise to strip profits from criminal networks. NSW Labor wants to wind back taxes that have pushed legal cigarettes above $50 a pack, compared with the $10-$20 price for illegal ones. The opposition has also suggested legalising and taxing vape and nicotine pouch alternatives, helping to regulate their content.

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But Labor has stuck to its view that narrowing the profit margin for criminals is not the right approach and would lead to higher smoking rates. Instead, it has put renewed effort into intercepting cargo at the border. The scourge of illegal tobacco has caused particular damage in the streets of Melbourne, where an underworld gang controlled by a federal government analysis has been active.

Critics Warn of Enforcement Failure

Calls to Quitline more than doubled in the days after major tobacco black market enforcement operations in Queensland, suggesting the crackdown may encourage some smokers to quit. Vaping and smoking rates are on the decline, but a shift to other nicotine products could represent an increase in average use. The ABS found illicit nicotine product consumption, including e-cigarettes, vapes and loose-leaf tobacco, jumped from 12 per cent in 2017 to 80 per cent in 2025.

Researchers from University of Sydney and Deakin University argued before the new data release that an enforcement-only response to the illicit market would fail in the same way as the war on drugs. Public health lecturer Edward Jegasothy and associate professor in criminology James Martin said that the world's highest tobacco taxes handed control of the market to criminals.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics states illicit sources of tobacco grew from about 12 per cent to as high as 80 per cent as legal prices rose. Gangs, the researchers argued, factored in the cost of seizures and arrests of lower-level criminals and easily replaced jailed operatives with a steady supply of willing mules. They wrote: What the government has not yet done is examine highly regressive tobacco taxation and its rejection of reduced harm alternatives.

It should evaluate whether they are fit for purpose, ethically or practically. The division is not partisan but jurisdictional, with the Commonwealth collecting the excise while the states are left with the mess. Labor has warned that the Coalition's pitch risks undermining the progress made, with daily smoking rates having fallen to a record low of 5.8 per cent and vaping rates on the decline.

The government says its crackdown on organised crime and at the borders has seen Australia's illicit tobacco market shrink for the first time in years. The approach has garnered praise from Australia's neighbours, but domestically the debate over tobacco taxation and enforcement continues.