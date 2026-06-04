Australia's Illicit Tobacco Market Soars to 80% in Policy Failure

Australia's illegal tobacco trade has surged to dominate 80% of the market, drawing accusations of a total policy failure and earning the nation the label of a 'global laughing stock' in tobacco control, far exceeding illicit rates in Europe, Canada, and New Zealand.

Australia's tobacco black market has reached crisis levels, with illicit products now accounting for an estimated 80 percent of total tobacco consumption in 2025. This staggering figure represents a dramatic surge from just 12 percent in 2017, positioning Australia as a global outlier in illegal tobacco trade.

The situation has drawn sharp criticism, with experts labeling the nation a "global laughing stock" in tobacco control and calling it a "total failure of policy.

" The rapid expansion of the black market raises profound questions about the effectiveness of Australia's regulatory approach to tobacco and nicotine products. Comparisons with other developed nations underscore the severity of Australia's problem. A KPMG study commissioned by Philip Morris Products SA examined 38 European markets, including all EU member states plus the United Kingdom and Norway. It found illicit tobacco consumption averaged only 11.1 percent across these regions, with just seven countries exceeding a 20 percent illicit rate.

France had the highest European rate at 41 percent, still far below Australia's 80 percent. Similarly, a KPMG report on Canada and ten Latin American countries showed contraband and counterfeit products represented 31.9 percent of total cigarette consumption in 2025-a slight decrease from the previous year. Canada's own illicit rate was 38.3 percent. In New Zealand, an FTI Consulting report indicated 27.2 percent of tobacco consumed in 2024 was illegal.

These comparative figures highlight that Australia's illicit market is more than double that of its closest peers. The blame for this policy failure is being directed at public health advocates and government regulators. One commentator argued that seeking solutions from the same public health experts responsible for the current framework is akin to "asking the arsonist how to put out the fire.

" He emphasized that Australia's tobacco policies are "based on a fallacy"-the erroneous belief that health authorities can completely eradicate smoking and nicotine consumption. This ideological approach, critics contend, ignores economic realities and consumer behavior, inadvertently fueling a vast underground market. The call is for a fundamental policy reset, moving away from prohibitionist strategies toward more pragmatic regulation that can effectively manage, rather than eliminate, tobacco use





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