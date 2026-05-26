Australia's Jobseeker Assistance System to be Overhauled

The federal government is set to overhaul Australia's jobseeker assistance system for the first time in 30 years, addressing the needs of the country's growing number of long-term unemployed people. The new system will split jobseekers into three streams based on their circumstances, providing tailored support and mutual obligations.

Australia’s system for helping jobseekers into work will be overhauled for the first time in 30 years as the federal government grapples with the best way to assist the country’s growing number of long-term unemployed people .

Workplace Minister Amanda Rishworth will on Wednesday reveal the one-size-fits-all system will split jobseekers into three streams for the first time. Labor says a one-size-fits-all approach is failing to support people and pushing them into unsuitable jobs. It will separate people who are newly unemployed and already have skills to re-enter the job market, for example, from those who have been unemployed for long periods of time, disconnected from the labour market or face other barriers to employment.

These streams will determine which job-seeking services people can access as well as their mutual obligations – the conditions that jobseekers must meet to keep receiving income support from the government. This is a major positive step for the over one million Australians who access this system each year, by ensuring they will get the right support at the right time. The employment services system was privatised under the Howard government.

But it has since been criticised for prioritising profit-driven providers who do not adequately support older, disadvantaged or long-term unemployed people. The inquiry recommended the government be more involved than simply have a federal department oversee private service providers. Rishworth will reflect on those findings in her National Press Club address on Wednesday, where she will argue that a one-size-fits-all approach was failing to support people and pushing them into unsuitable jobs.

One in six people who exit the Workforce Australia caseload are re-entering within a year, at a cost to participants, the economy and the federal government. Businesses have also told the government they are frustrated by being sent unsuitable candidates from providers.

Meanwhile, there is a growing list of people who are outside the labour market and languishing there for years. Twenty per cent of the Workforce Australia caseload has been there for five years or more, Rishworth will say. The new system will still utilise private providers but will rely less heavily on for-profit services.

For example, there will be a stronger role for community-based organisations who have more experience linking people to housing or financial support. Labor will keep mutual obligations for people on income support despite the Australian Council of Social Service push to remove them for being harmful and counter-productive. But these will also change, based on people’s circumstance – a departure from the current points system, which deploys a standardised approach to keep people engaged in job hunting.

Our public debate has been stuck in a conversation about whether mutual obligations are too hard, or too soft, when the real question should be: are mutual obligations activities actually helping people get into work? Unfortunately, all too often, the answer is clearly ‘no’





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Jobseeker Assistance System Overhaul Three Streams Tailored Support Mutual Obligations Long-Term Unemployed People Community-Based Organizations For-Profit Services Labor Market Income Support Standardised Approach Community-Based Organizations For-Profit Services Labor Market Income Support Standardised Approach

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