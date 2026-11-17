Australia's largest media companies have united for the Not AI's To Take campaign, demanding AI platforms get permission and pay creators before training on Australian content. The campaign urges Australians to contact their local MPs.

Australia's largest media companies have united for the Not AI's To Take campaign, demanding the government defend their work from being raided by artificial intelligence companies.

Not AI's To Take Campaign Demands Permission

The campaign urges Australians to hassle their local MPs about the issue. Championed by Nine Entertainment, News Corp, Seven Media, Guardian Australia, Foxtel and Free TV Australia, the campaign will be launched on Wednesday. It demands AI platforms get permission from and agree to payment of creators before training their models on Australian content. The campaign cements a battle between Australian media companies and American tech platforms.

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The latter has all but demanded a gutting of domestic copyright protections as a prerequisite for training their AI models in the country. It defies belief that changes to copyright are still being considered when the country has been unequivocal in voicing this is not what it wants, campaign supporter Annabelle Herd, head of the Australian Recording Industry Association, said.

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Backing creators cannot mean an artist finding out a machine has already been trained on their life's work, then being told to opt out through a process so convoluted it is impossible to use. AI companies must ask first, she said. On Wednesday, Industry Minister Tim Ayres again conceded that Australian content such as journalism, music, film and television was being used to train the large language models behind services such as ChatGPT and Claude, without compensation for content creators.

OpenAI Open To Paying Australian Creatives

ChatGPT developer OpenAI submitted documents to a Senate inquiry this month saying it was open to the possibility of paying Australian creatives for their work, depending on the scope of such an agreement. The company said any agreement would need to be competitive with other jurisdictions, particularly the US. The campaign against winding back copyright will feature nationwide advertisements across print, online, television, audio and billboards.

It will also urge Australians to sign a petition, and write to their local MPs. A tool on the campaign website allows citizens to search for their MP and provides a pre-written letter that reads: The government must stay firm on its commitment to Australia's creative and media industries. AI on Australia's terms means permission first and agreed payment. It's not AI's to take.

The campaign frames AI platforms as the highest valued companies in history, and rebuffs claims that Australian copyright settings served as a legitimate barrier to investment. Bodies representing directors, literary agents, publishers, authors, writers and producers are also associated with the campaign, alongside the media companies and industry groups.

Government Positions Itself As Creative Champion

The federal government has sought to position itself as a champion of Australian creatives, with both Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Arts Minister Tony Burke sharing their commitment to protecting Australia's creative output. Artists need to have control over their work. And secondly, that they need to be compensated if their work is used. And my position certainly hasn't changed on any of that, Albanese told a Canberra press conference last week.

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However, the government is also seeking to establish Australia as the first jurisdiction outside the United States in which American AI models could be trained, a result that would bolster domestic productivity and investment. Speaking about that push on Tuesday, Ayres said the government had not changed its approach to copyright, and that he personally understood the anxiety facing creatives. Their work is currently being appropriated today offshore.

Opposition Criticizes Copyright Consultation Approach

We have set out a program for a scheme of legislation that would protect those rights, make sure that artificial intelligence investment in Australia is on Australia's terms, Ayres said. Both the Coalition and the Greens have been critical of the government's consultation with big tech over copyright, accusing Labor of being open to handing over Australian intellectual property without appropriate compensation.

Despite concerns from AI platforms, figures from Deloitte Access Economics this month showed the nation's infrastructure pipeline, currently at a record 1.4 trillion dollars, was continuing to grow. Albanese last week announced that companies behind rogue AI agents may face criminal penalties and mandatory reporting requirements for cyber incidents, following OpenAI's hack of Medicare data in June. The company and the government have both expressed desire to work more closely to prevent future incidents.

Albanese has expressed concern for the social license of artificial intelligence amid a number of high-profile businesses including Canva and Qantas announcing redundancies seemingly linked to AI. Data centre projects across the country have also faced community pushback for their impact on local communities.