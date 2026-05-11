Australia's Largest Native Title Compensation Case Takes Center Stage

The Federal Court's decision tomorrow could have consequences for mining operations and the conduct of governments across the country for decades to come, considering it is only the third determination for damages ever made and follows a ruling in February that the NT government pay more than $54 million in compensation to the Gudanji, Yanyuwa, and Yanyuwa-Marra people...

It has been portrayed as a David and Goliath battle: a group of Aboriginal elders from a remote community in Western Australia 's outback versus one of the richest and most prominent men in Australia , Andrew Forrest .

The historic Federal Court decision, where Justice Stephen Burley will reveal how much compensation the Indigenous group will receive, is certainly not without drama. On one side is Forrest, known as 'Twiggy', whose company FMG has been mining vast quantities of iron ore on land sacred to the Yindjibarndi people in WA's Pilbara since 2013.

On the other side is the Yindjibarndi Aboriginal Corporation (YAC), headed by Michael Woodley, who has been pivotal in his people's struggle to both be recognised for their deep connection to the land and to be compensated for FMG's actions. The recognition came in 2017 when a court awarded the Yindjibarndi exclusive native title rights over a 2,700-square-kilometer area. The story begins not in 2017, or 2013, but about 50,000 years ago when Aboriginal people first settled in the Pilbara.

Evidence of their occupation, ancient sites, and rock carvings, are scattered throughout the region and have formed the basis of the native tile determination. It was not until the early 1860s, more than 30 years after the Swan River Colony was established by the British, that the people of the Pilbara came into contact with white settlers keen to establish cotton plantations.

Pastoral stations were carved out across Yindjibarndi country and Aboriginal people rounded up to be used as indentured labour. Just as they had done across the empire, the British had no qualms about dispossessing the native people of the Pilbara and seizing land they considered belonged to no-one... , and by the split





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Australia Andrew Forrest Yindjibarndi Aboriginal Corporation Native Title Determination Iron Ore Mining Australia's Third Native Title Compensation Ca Native Title Compensation Package In Australia Land Use Agreements Aboriginal Connection To Land Terra Nullius Mabo Judgement Gudanji Yanyuwa And Yanyuwa-Marra People Glencore's Mcarthur River Mine Federal Court Native Title Rights Yindjibarndi Land Rights Claim Iron Ore Mining Native Title Protection

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