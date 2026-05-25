Australia’s Live Coral Trade Faces Growing Scrutiny Over Ecosystem Impact

The Great Barrier Reef in Australia is facing severe bleaching and coral harvesting, with critics arguing that the practice is unsustainable. The Australian Marine Conservation Society is calling for the end of the wild harvest of live corals, citing concerns about the impact on the ecosystem.

The Great Barrier Reef in Australia is facing severe bleaching and coral harvesting , with up to 190 tonnes of coral being removed each year for the aquarium trade.

Critics say that the practice is unsustainable, especially with climate change accelerating the impacts of bleaching. The Australian Marine Conservation Society is calling for the end of the wild harvest of live corals. The trade in live corals, worth $25 million annually, is legal but lacks research on the impact on the ecosystem. Most of the coral removed is sold to private aquariums, mainly in the US.

The industry is incentivized to collect specific species, contributing to the decline of certain coral species. The reef suffers from repeated mass bleaching events, and the removal of corals may not be sustainable. The industry's operations, targeting specific species, may be detrimental to the ecosystem. The Australian Marine Conservation Society argues that aquaculture is a more sustainable alternative, as seen in Indonesia's model.

The Queensland government's efforts to regulate the industry, including reporting requirements, have led to a decline in harvesting. However, concerns remain about the impact on the ecosystem and the need for further research. The convention on international trade in endangered species recognizes corals as endangered, and several countries have imposed import bans. A plan to develop a corals traceability scheme aims to increase transparency and public trust in the trade.

However, some industry representatives argue that coral species can be protected through commercial licences and that it is not in the industry's interests to over-harvest corals





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Great Barrier Reef Coral Harvesting Sustainability Wild Trade Aquaculture Ecosystem Impact Conservation Queensland Government Marine Conservation

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