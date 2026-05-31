Australia's LNG Reservation Plan Sparks Trade Concerns with Asia

Australia's proposal to reserve 20% of LNG exports for domestic use is alarming key Asian buyers, who fear supply disruptions and regulatory uncertainty amid a global energy crunch.

The Australia n government's plan to reserve up to 20 percent of liquefied natural gas ( LNG ) exports for domestic use is creating diplomatic friction with key Asia n trading partners.

Major buyers in Japan, South Korea, and Malaysia are seeking clarification on the proposed gas reservation policy, set to begin in July next year, and have raised concerns through official channels to the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. The policy aims to address domestic supply shortages and high prices, particularly in southern states where Bass Strait fields are depleting.

However, it coincides with Australia's efforts to secure priority access to Asian oil refinery outputs amid a global fuel crunch, raising questions about its reliability as a supplier. Industry groups warn that the policy could undermine investment and Australia's international standing, while specific projects like INPEX's Ichthys and the GLNG plant face uncertainty over compliance and exemptions. Executives from Asian energy companies fear the ministerial discretion and potential impacts on long-term contracts introduce severe regulatory uncertainty.

The debate underscores a delicate balance between domestic energy security and maintaining critical trade relationships in a volatile global market





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