The text explains Australia’s decision to revive its campaign for the America’s Cup and the new model that competition has embraced, aiming to make it more accessible and sustainable financially. It details the significant changes that have occurred since Australia’s victory in 1983 and the team that is set to challenge in a short period of time.

John Bertrand is approached daily, recounting Australia 's victory in 1983. The Team Australia bid will be unveiled on Thursday in Point Piper , confirming Australia 's first America’s Cup campaign in decades.

Australia's triumph showcased exceptionalism, innovation, and the winged keel’s significance. The last victory was in 2000, and no Australian team has since made a comeback. A technology partnership with New Zealand could strengthen their chances. The new model offers every two-year competitions starting from 2027, aiming to make it more financially accessible and sustainable.

The challengers will use hulls from the last staging in Barcelona 2024. Winning a golden generation of sailors could bolster Team Australia's crew. The quarter-finalists will compete in Italy next year. The American defender team is bankrolled by private equity, a significant financial commitment.

A new, more franchise-like model gives the America’s Cup a more frequent cadence





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Australia Aussies America's Cup Team Australia John Bertrand Sydney's Winning Family Point Piper Royal Prince Edward Yacht Club Winged Keel Australia II Triumph Ben Lexcen John Winning Jr Commodore Sven Runow Innovation Exceptionalism Golden Generation Privilege

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