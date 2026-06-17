Australia's Longest War: A Gallery of Contradiction and Contention

The new Afghanistan gallery at the Australian War Memorial presents a complex narrative of Australia's 20-year war in Afghanistan, acknowledging the diverging perspectives of veterans, Afghan civilians, families, and interpreters. The gallery aims to present the war without reducing it to a single, stable narrative, acknowledging the ongoing controversy and unresolved issues.

It is the question that anchors – and unsettles – the new Afghanistan gallery at the Australian War Memorial , where the answers come not as resolution but as contradiction.

Veterans, Afghan civilians, families and interpreters of a 20-year war are all asked the same thing. The responses diverge sharply. Some speak of meaning, service and gains that endure; others question the premise entirely. One mentions two generations of Afghan women being educated and being able to go to university.

Another of the trauma of 20 years later replacing the Taliban with the Taliban. That tension – too much for some, not enough for others – runs through the new permanent exhibition inside the redeveloped museum, a major attempt to present Australia’s longest war without reducing it to a single, stable narrative.

Bliss Jensen, the memorial’s director of gallery development, says the project – part of a $550 million redevelopment of the building – ‘We were very adamant from the beginning that we weren’t to shy away from telling difficult stories,” she says.

“Our many audience surveys and advisory group feedback … all showed us there was a desire to see the difficult content, to be objective, to be balanced, but to go there. ’”That impulse has produced a 900-square-metre gallery containing nearly 1400 objects, dozens of filmed testimonies and layered interpretations spanning Australia’s deployment from 2001 to 2021 – from the aftermath of September 11 to the evacuation of Kabul. Forty-one members of the Australian Defence Force died.

We started in 2019 and by 2021 we were all watching, quite horrified, from our lounge rooms in lockdown, the evacuation of Kabul,” Jensen says.

“But the history of this conflict is still being written. We know that the story will evolve, and we’ve sort of planned some flexibility around the display. ”The Inspector-General of the Australian Defence Force inquiry into war crime allegations committed by the ADF in Afghanistan between 2005 and 2016, known as the Brereton Report, is presented alongside operational artefacts, rules of engagement material and international humanitarian law.

A redacted page from the report is displayed openly, its blacked-out sections as visible as its text. Nearby interpretation situates the findings within a broader account of service and its consequences.

‘We are being open and honest about that, and we’re dealing with the facts,” Jensen says. ‘We’re also placing those allegations in the broader context. ”a series of photographic etchings by veteran, war widow, mother, advocate and artist Kat Rae responding to Brereton that layers redacted documents and figures in burqas, deliberately blurring and distorting imagery to reflect contested understandings of truth in war.

A large panel states from the report itself that ‘overwhelmingly, performed skilfully, effectively and courageously’ and that there’s a long tail of consequential mental health issues, which continue to emerge. Veteran testimony sits alongside Afghan accounts. Military operations are interwoven with civilian experience. Competing truths are held in the same space without reconciliation





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Afghanistan Australian War Memorial Gallery War Contradiction Contention Veterans Afghan Civilians Families Interpreters Redacted Documents Photographic Etchings War Widows Artist Kat Rae Brereton Report War Crimes Allegations Service And Sacrifice Unresolved Issues Contested Understandings Of Truth In War

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