A Productivity Commission report shows Australian businesses trail international counterparts in management quality and AI adoption, with productivity potential 9.8 percent higher if managers matched US performance.

Australian business managers are falling behind their international counterparts in management quality and artificial intelligence adoption, according to a Productivity Commission report. The findings suggest this poor management is a major factor in the country's weak productivity performance.

US Comparison Shows Australian Productivity Gap

If local managers lifted their performance to match American counterparts, Australian productivity would rise by 9.8 per cent, the report found. That is 10 times faster than productivity growth over the past decade. The report found Australian managers were sandwiched between Italians and Mexicans in terms of potential improvement if they lifted their games. Nations including France, Britain, Sweden, Japan, Germany, and Poland were all ranked ahead of Australia.

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The commission identified several reasons for this poor performance. One is the large number of very small businesses with four employees or less, where little attention is given to strategic thinking or long-term decision-making. Another reason is that Australian businesses are good at identifying opportunities but poor at implementing change. With the world at the start of an AI revolution that proponents argue will change almost everything, this inability to implement change is a considerable worry.

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According to the commission, management in Australia is already behind the AI curve. Australian firms have lower rates of AI use than many overseas counterparts. Almost 80 per cent of American businesses have already adopted at least one AI technology, compared with less than 60 per cent in Australia. Other research supports these findings.

The Melbourne Business School this month released research showing Australians had among the lowest levels of AI training in the developed world, with less than a quarter reporting they had undertaken AI-related training or education. CPA Australia recently surveyed businesses in Australia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, mainland China, and Singapore. It found local firms had the lowest level of broad AI integration. This is a business management failure.

The stakes are incredibly high. If Australian businesses are managed by poor performers who do not understand or fail to embrace change, the cost will be borne by the nation's workforce. The commission said: Better management practices are associated with better business outcomes. Firms with stronger management practices tend to be more productive, profitable, innovative and likely to survive.

History of Weak Management Practices

Better management can also help firms identify, adopt and make effective use of new technologies. The poor performance of Australian management is nothing new. Back in 2012, then senior Treasury economist David Gruen, with fellow economist Ben Dolman, produced research showing Australian management levels were well below those of their American counterparts.

Reflecting on the slowdown in Australian productivity since the start of the 20th century, the authors suggested improving management performance among Australian manufacturing businesses would lift productivity by about 8 per cent. That is not far off what the Productivity Commission found more than a decade later. When the report was released, there was hand-wringing from the Australian business press.

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The narrative suggested you could not blame Australian management for holding back the nation's productivity performance, and it had to be something outside the control of local managers. However, as the commission noted, responsibility for improving management capability mainly falls on business. This goes to a point recently made by the Reserve Bank's deputy governor, Andrew Hauser, who happens to be an Englishman.

Quizzed on Australia's poor productivity performance, he noted that in this country at least, the answer always seemed to be the government. He said: This is something of an Australian thing: this is a problem, government must solve it, or government is the problem. Hauser pointed out that apart from the US, productivity had been pretty poor around the world for years. As he said, red tape is not a feature of every country facing low productivity.

AI Adoption and Business Investment

But low investment is. Australian businesses, along with their counterparts in most other nations, have not invested enough in technology. If you believe the hype, the world stands on a technological transformation that could dwarf the industrial revolution, the advent of railways, or the establishment of the World Wide Web. The question is whether the managers of Australian businesses are up to the task of using AI to make their businesses more efficient, more profitable, and more productive.

Walking down Melbourne's Bourke Street mall or Sydney's George Street, you see a bit of Australian retail history. In Bourke Street above the DJs sign, you can see the words Buckley and Nunn, a retail giant put out of business in the 1980s, engraved into the beautiful old facade. It is similar in Sydney, where a striking Gowings sign stands. The signage of both Buckley and Nunn and Gowings is a reminder that change is a constant.

What is also a constant is that in so many cases, both here and overseas, poor management often leads to the death of a business. Corporate history is resplendent with examples of poor management. From Blockbuster, which decided against investing in Netflix, to HIH Insurance, Australia's worst corporate collapse, bad decision-making is part and parcel of business.