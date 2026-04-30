Australia's Methamphetamine Crisis: Record Drug Use and Rising Demand

New wastewater data reveals Australia is now among the world's highest per capita users of methamphetamine, with consumption doubling over the past decade. The illicit drug market is booming, driven by organised crime networks, with regional areas seeing the highest usage rates. Authorities warn that the trend is unlikely to reverse soon, with projections indicating continued growth in meth, cocaine, and MDMA use through 2027.

Australia is facing an unprecedented surge in illicit drug consumption , with new wastewater analysis revealing the country now ranks among the world's highest users of methamphetamine.

The latest data shows Australia sits second out of 34 countries for per capita meth use, trailing only the United States. Over the past decade, methamphetamine consumption has doubled, solidifying its position as the nation's dominant illicit stimulant. The figures indicate a dramatic increase in methylamphetamine usage, rising from 8.4 tonnes in 2016 to a record 15.7 tonnes in 2025.

This now accounts for 59 percent of the total weight of the four major illicit drugs monitored—meth, cocaine, MDMA, and heroin. Despite the high cost, demand shows no signs of slowing. The street value of meth consumed in a single year has surged to $11.05 billion, comprising the majority of the nation's $14.3 billion illicit drug market. Use remains more prevalent in regional areas than in capital cities, continuing a long-standing trend.

Regional Western Australia recorded the highest overall levels, while Adelaide, Melbourne, and Perth ranked among the highest for capital city consumption. The Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission (ACIC) attributes the sustained demand to well-organised supply networks operated by serious and organised crime groups, which continue to smuggle large quantities into the country. Across states and territories, New South Wales remains the largest market for methamphetamine by total weight, also recording the highest average consumption of cocaine and heroin.

However, the most rapid growth is often seen elsewhere. Queensland experienced a notable spike in meth usage this year, while regional Western Australia maintained the highest per capita consumption levels in the nation. Beyond methamphetamine, the data indicates a broader increase across multiple substances, with cocaine, MDMA, and heroin all reaching record levels over the past year.

The ACIC warns that this upward trajectory is unlikely to reverse in the near term, with projections suggesting consumption of methamphetamine, cocaine, and MDMA will continue to rise through to 2027. The situation underscores the challenges authorities face in combating drug trafficking and addiction, as well as the broader social and economic impacts of the growing illicit drug market





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