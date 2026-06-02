Australia's Minimum Wage to Rise by 4.75% Amid Inflation and Cost of Living Crisis

The Fair Work Commission has announced a 4.75% increase in minimum wages for millions of Australian workers, effective July. While unions praise the move for aiding low-paid employees, business groups warn of inflationary pressures and potential business failures. The decision also includes a higher 6% increase for the lowest earners.

Millions of Australia n employees are set to receive a 4.75 per cent wage increase from July, following the Fair Work Commission 's annual wage review decision.

The increase aims to address cost of living pressures, though business groups warn it could fuel inflation and strain small enterprises. The Fair Work Commission, led by President Justice Adam Hatcher, announced that approximately 2.8 million workers paid under modern awards will be directly affected. This rise follows last year's 3.5 per cent increase and comes amid April's headline inflation of 4.2 per cent, with the Reserve Bank forecasting inflation to reach 4.8 per cent by June's end.

The Commission noted that a 5 per cent increase would have been needed to close the real wage gap but deemed it impracticable in current uncertain conditions. To support the lowest-paid workers, the Commission is phasing out the lowest modern award classifications, resulting in a 6 per cent increase for about 100,000 employees. The new minimum rates will be $1,004.90 per week for ongoing roles and $978.10 per week for entry-level positions up to six months.

Unions, represented by ACTU Secretary Sally McManus, welcomed the decision, emphasizing it helps low-paid workers recover lost ground since 2021. Employer groups, like the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, had advocated for a more modest 3.5 per cent rise, citing underlying inflation of 3.4 per cent and concerns over business sustainability. The government called for a sustainable real wage increase, which the Commission's decision appears to balance amid economic uncertainty





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Fair Work Commission Minimum Wage Australia Inflation Cost Of Living Unions Business Wage Review Adam Hatcher ACTU

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