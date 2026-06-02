Australia's Minimum Wage to Rise by 5.97 Per Cent

The Fair Work Commission has announced a 5.97 per cent increase in Australia's minimum wage, affecting over 2.8 million workers.

Australia's minimum wage will increase by 5.97 per cent, and minimum award workers will get a 4.75 per cent pay boost, in the Fair Work Commission 's annual wage review .

The new national minimum wage will be $26.44 per hour (up from $24.95), and $1,004.90 per week (up from $948), based on a full-time 38-hour week. While the national minimum wage covers a very small proportion of the workforce, roughly 21 per cent of all employees in Australia are paid at a minimum award rate, amounting to almost 2.8 million people.

According to the Fair Work Commission, because of the part-time and low-paid characteristics of the modern award-reliant workforce, the wages paid to them constitute only about 11.2 per cent of the national wage bill. Workers who are reliant on award wages are disproportionately female, more than two-thirds work part-time hours, more than a half are casual employees, and more than a third are low-paid.

Four industry sectors - accommodation and food services, health care and social assistance, retail trade, and administrative and support services - account for more than two-thirds of all modern award-reliant employees. Each year, the Fair Work Commission takes submissions from government, business groups and unions before making its own wage determination. Headline inflation is currently running at an annual pace of 4.2 per cent.

The Fair Work Commission said its determination was particularly challenging this year due to the wildcard of the war in the Middle East, which has disrupted oil supplies and accelerated inflation in Australia. It said most modern award-reliant employees were still in the position that their wage rates, in real terms, remained lower than what they were in July 2021, prior to the post-pandemic spike in inflation in 2022 and 2023.

However, it said it had regrettably decided that it would not be responsible, in the current circumstances, to award real wage increases for employees reliant on modern award wage rates that would be big enough to close the real wage gap entirely (back to 2021 levels). Instead, it decided to lift wages by the amount necessary to ensure that modern award-reliant employees generally were not worse off in real terms than they were as at July 1, 2025





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