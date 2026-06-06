Australia's Mooy Slams US Punditry as 'Rubbish' Ahead of World Cup Grudge Match

Australian midfielder Aaron Mooy has pushed back against dismissive comments from US soccer pundits, calling them 'absolute rubbish' and emphasizing that the upcoming World Cup group stage match between the Socceroos and the United States will be settled on the pitch. The narrative builds on a heated friendly from the previous year and includes insights into tactical preparations, injury concerns for the US, and Australia's detailed logistical planning for the tournament.

The upcoming World Cup clash between the United States and Australia in Group D is already generating intense mental warfare, with Australia's FC St. Pauli midfielder, Aaron Mooy , dismissing comments from US pundits as 'absolute rubbish.

' Mooy, fully aware of the commentary from figures like Alexi Lalas-who labeled Australia as an 'average' team and predicted they would struggle to maintain possession and score against stronger opposition-expressed clear frustration. He emphasized that all talk is irrelevant until the teams meet on the pitch, referencing the tense and feisty friendly encounter from last year that laid the groundwork for this rivalry.

The Socceroos, Australia's national team, do not face the US until June 20 in Seattle, but Mooy's response indicates the entire squad is fired up and ready to prove their worth, promising to let their performance do the talking. The previous friendly between these nations was marked by several dangerous challenges on US star player Christian Pulisic and others, causing tempers to flare.

US captain Chris Richards voiced his anger post-match, stating the Australians were 'lucky it was a friendly' and hinting at physical retaliation. Richards' potential absence from the World Cup due to an ankle injury sustained while playing for Crystal Palace is a significant concern for the US, given their limited depth in central defense. His condition is in doubt for the tournament, having already missed the UEFA Conference League final and the final warm-up against Germany.

For Australia, this adds another layer of complexity as they prepare not only for that match but also for their tournament opener against Turkey in Vancouver. Australian coach Graham Arnold has meticulously crafted a preparation plan that includes a final friendly against Switzerland in San Diego. This match serves as a dress rehearsal for both the Turkey and US fixtures, as Switzerland's high ranking and dynamic style offer a reasonable simulation.

Arnold has adjusted every logistical detail, from travel and meal timing to hotel location, mirroring the conditions they will face in Seattle. The 12pm local kick-off against Switzerland replicates the earlier start time of the USA game, a rare time for professional players. Arnold also provided updates on new call-ups Cristian Volpato and Tete Yengi, noting they are at the bottom of the squad in terms of conditioning but showing positive signs.

Volpato, in particular, has impressed in training and is poised for a debut, though his fitness needs careful management after limited recent game time. These preparations highlight Australia's focused approach to converting mental readiness into tactical success on the field





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World Cup USMNT Socceroos Aaron Mooy Group D Graham Arnold Chris Richards Friendly Match Tactical Preparation

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