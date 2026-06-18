Australia's Net Migration Falls to Lowest Since 2022 but Remains Above Pre-Pandemic Levels

New data shows net overseas migration dropped to 301,000 in the past year, the lowest since mid-2022, yet still exceeds pre-pandemic averages amid political debate over immigration policy and its impact on housing and infrastructure.

Migration levels in Australia have declined to their lowest point since mid-2022, with 301,000 new arrivals recorded over the past year, according to recent data.

This drop of 29,500 from the previous year still exceeds the pre-pandemic average of approximately 230,000 annual arrivals. The figures arrive amid heightened political debate, as One Nation leader Pauline Hanson intensified her criticism of immigration, calling for an end to multiculturalism and a shift toward a monocultural society. Hanson blamed the Labor government for what she termed an immigration catastrophe,particularly amid a national housing crisis, and proposed restrictions on Muslim immigration along with abolishing the climate change department.

In response, the Albanese government highlighted the decreasing trend as evidence of effective management of migrant intake. Treasurer Jim Chalmers noted that net overseas migration has decreased by 45% from its peak and is projected to fall further, while Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke pointed to declines in temporary visa holders and international students.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), international student migration fell by 10% to pre-COVID levels, and temporary visa holder migration is less than half of its 2023 post-COVID peak. Economic analysis from KPMG's Terry Rawnsley indicates that Western Australia and Queensland have driven much of the recent migration due to strong economies and labor demands, with Queensland seeing a 75% increase and Western Australia a 250% increase above pre-COVID levels.

Meanwhile, New South Wales and Victoria have returned to near pre-COVID migration rates. The ABS also reported Australia's total population at 27.8 million, with natural increase contributing 111,500 and net overseas migration 301,000 over the 12 months to December 2025. Western Australia experienced the fastest population growth at 2.2% annually, while Tasmania grew the slowest at 0.5%.

Federal budget documents show net overseas migration estimates for the current financial year revised upward to 295,000 from 260,000, with projections of 225,000 by 2027-28. Opposition immigration spokesman Senator Jonno Duniam criticized Labor's handling, asserting that migration remains persistently high-above 300,000 for 14 consecutive quarters-exacerbating housing, rental, and infrastructure pressures





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Migration Australia Net Overseas Migration ABS One Nation Pauline Hanson Albanese Government Housing Crisis International Students Temporary Visas Population Growth Western Australia Queensland

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