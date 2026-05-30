Australia's New Era Begins with Loss as Pakistan's Teen Sensation Shines in ODI Series Opener

Australia, under new captain Josh Inglis, suffered a five-wicket defeat to Pakistan in the first ODI in Rawalpindi, highlighted by teenage debutant Arafat Minhas' five-wicket haul and match-winning six.

The first One-Day International between Pakistan and Australia in Rawalpindi marked a new chapter for both teams, with Australia fielding a squad depleted by injuries and Pakistan handing a debut to 19-year-old Arafat Minhas .

The result was a comprehensive five-wicket victory for the home side, as Minhas stole the show with a five-wicket haul and a match-winning six in his maiden ODI appearance. Australia, led by stand-in captain Josh Inglis, posted a modest 199 all out, a total that proved insufficient against a composed Pakistan batting lineup.

Australia's innings began with intent as openers Matt Short and Alex Carey put on 32 runs in six overs, with Carey striking two consecutive boundaries off Haris Rauf. However, the introduction of spin exposed Australia's vulnerability. Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed removed Carey for 19, caught at slip by Salman Agha. Skipper Inglis, playing his first match as captain, survived a stumping review but fell soon after, trapped lbw for a duck while attempting a reverse-sweep against Minhas.

The young left-arm spinner then dismantled the middle order, dismissing Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green without scoring. Labuschagne was given out lbw after missing a defensive shot, while Green saw his off stump knocked back by a delivery that turned sharply. At 78 for 4, Australia were in deep trouble. Short, however, counterattacked with a resilient 55 off 77 balls, adding 55 runs with Matt Renshaw for the fifth wicket.

He eventually fell to Minhas, stumped after charging down the pitch. Teenage debutant Ollie Peake, who starred in Australia's Under-19 World Cup win in 2024, managed only seven runs before edging to the wicketkeeper. Renshaw top-scored with a well-compiled 61 off 63 balls, including seven boundaries, before being bowled by Abrar. Tailenders Tanveer Sangha and Matt Kuhnemann added valuable runs, with Kuhnemann's 24 off 40 balls pushing Australia past 190.

But the total of 199 was never likely to trouble Pakistan on a flat Rawalpindi pitch. Pakistan's chase began steadily, with opener Sahibzada Farhan making 28 before falling to spinner Sangha, who was playing due to Adam Zampa's late withdrawal with a neck spasm. Billy Stanlake, recalled after seven years, struggled to find his rhythm, conceding runs without breakthrough. The key partnership came from Babar Azam and Ghazi Ghori, who added 127 for the third wicket.

Azam, the former captain, played a patient innings, reaching his 38th ODI half-century off 69 balls, hitting five fours and a six. Ghori, meanwhile, scored his maiden fifty in ODIs, anchoring the chase with 65 off 80 balls. Their stand took Pakistan to within 40 runs of victory before Azam fell to Kuhnemann, caught at mid-on.

Ghori departed soon after, but the finishing touch was provided by Minhas, who smashed a six off Labuschagne to seal the win with 45 balls remaining. Minhas' performance was the highlight of the match. Having already played four T20Is, he showcased his skill with tight lines and flight, deceiving the Australian batsmen. His five-wicket haul was the first by a Pakistani on ODI debut, and his unbeaten 18 off 17 balls with a six underscored his all-round potential.

Australia's new captain Inglis admitted that 30-40 more runs would have made the contest interesting, but praised his team's fight. The loss leaves Australia trailing in the three-match series, with the second ODI scheduled for the same venue. For Pakistan, the win in their 1000th ODI was a memorable one, driven by the exploits of their teenage sensation





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