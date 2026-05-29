Australia's Newest Test Opener: Cameron Green to Partner Travis Head

Cameron Green, one of the contenders to fill Usman Khawaja's place at the top of the order, will be considered as Australia's newest Test opener, partnering with Travis Head in an attempt to squeeze both of them into the XI. Green is one of the contenders to fill Khawaja's place, despite being relegated as low as No.8 in the fifth Ashes Test.

15yo Vaibhav's INSANE 97(29) | 02:05 Cameron Green will be considered as Australia ’s newest Test opener, partnering with Travis Head in attempt to squeeze both him and Beau Webster into the XI, per a report.

Green is one of the contenders to fill Usman Khawaja’s place at the top of the order, despite being relegated as low as No.8 in the fifth Ashes Test. Watch Pakistan vs Australia ODI series LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on Fox Cricket, available on Kayo | New to Kayo? Jake Weatherald had an indifferent summer partnering makeshift opener Head while Steve Smith, Nathan McSweeney, Sam Konstas and Marnus Labuschagne have all had opportunities since the end of the Khawaja-David Warner combination.

A jam-packed schedule sees Australia facing Bangladesh in northern Australia twice in August, then touring South Africa for three Tests in October, before four Tests against New Zealand over the peak home summer period, and then a five-Test tour of India and the 150th Anniversary Test against England in early March. The report states Australia coach Andrew McDonald brought up the opening vacancy when discussing Green’s red-ball future.

"We played an eight-batter team if you want to call it that, with Beau Webster doing the spin duties. So there’s opportunities within our team.

"Is (Green) the person? We’ve got a long time to understand what our team looks like, then hopefully we hit the ground running for those possible 21 Test matches.

"The red-ball conversation happens further down the track. We’ve got Cam starting in early July in Brisbane, we’ll start to build that out. He didn’t have the summer he would’ve liked last year.

" Australian batsman Travis Head (R) celebrates scoring his century against England with teammate Cameron Green (L) on the first day of the fifth Ashes cricket Test match in Hobart on January 14, 2022. (Photo by William WEST / AFP)It was suggested in the report the other option would be moving Head back down the order, either to No.3 or his old spot at No.5, though it’s unclear who the two openers would be in that scenario.

Australia begins an ODI series against Pakistan on Saturday night with Green to play a key role following several key retirements.

"Glenn Maxwell’s not in the team, do we need some power down in the finishing role? Is Cameron a four? … he has been up and down the order, so there’s more questions than answers at the moment, but we’ll try a few things.

"His impact with bat, ball and then in the field balances out our team. While at times he doesn’t perform at a level that the external expect, you’ve got to understand the sum of all parts and what he does in terms of balancing our team and making others better.

"Sometimes we critique the individual’s performance, and we don’t look at the overall function of the team. So he’s incredibly important with that all-round skill set in white-ball.

"McDonald recently acknowledged that while Green "hasn’t got the runs that he would like", he contributes to the team’s success in several ways, arguing that he shouldn’t be judged solely on his batting. The Victorian also pointed out it’s "incredibly difficult" for all-rounders to maintain consistency across all three formats, claiming "very few have actually done it".

"He’s got high standards with the way he critiques his performance, and I think the external have also got those high standards. "The thing lacking in how we are judging him is the sum of all parts, and what he does to the team in structuring it up, his fielding positions. "He hasn’t got the runs that he would like, we’re not hiding behind the fact that he hasn’t performed at a level that we think he can.

He’s working incredibly hard on that.

" Green has been trialled in multiple positions since returning to the national set-up in June last year, batting at No.3 during the World Test Championship final and the West Indies tour before returning to the middle order for the Ashes. Gradually sliding down the order as the series progressed, he batted at No. 8 during his most recent Test appearance, January’s New Year’s Ashes contest at the SCG. "That’s no excuse, but that is something that we’re working on.





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Australia Test Opener Cameron Green Travis Head Usman Khawaja Red-Ball ODI Series Pakistan Bangladesh South Africa New Zealand India England All-Rounders Consistency Critique Sum Of All Parts Fielding Positions Runs Critique Working Hard Excuse Working On

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