Australia's PHEV Revolution: Is the Mazda CX-80 P50e Still the Best?

Australia is witnessing a surge in plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) popularity. This article examines the trend, focusing on the Mazda CX-80 P50e, its features, and how it stacks up against the competition in a rapidly evolving market.

Australia is experiencing a surge in popularity for plug-in hybrid electric vehicles ( PHEV s). Last year alone, sales of PHEV s jumped by 131 percent, reaching 53,484 units, despite the end of the Fringe Benefits Tax (FBT) exemption on April 1st. This growth signifies PHEV s as a viable transitional technology, bridging the gap between traditional combustion engines and full electric vehicles .

Australians appear to appreciate the dual-functionality, allowing them to utilize electric power for short trips while retaining the flexibility of a gasoline engine for longer journeys, alleviating range anxiety concerns. This perspective is particularly evident among Mazda CX-80 buyers, where over a quarter of purchasers opted for the PHEV variant. This is a significant trend, despite the PHEV models being considerably more expensive than their equivalent petrol or diesel counterparts. The appeal of PHEVs is further fueled by the limited options available to families seeking a large, seven-seat SUV with versatile fuel capabilities, making the CX-80 PHEV a notable contender in the market.\The growing interest in PHEVs is now facing increased competition, as several new models have entered the market. The Chery Tiggo 9, BYD Sealion 8, plug-in Skoda Kodiaq, and more affordable versions of the Kia Sorento PHEV have all emerged, challenging Mazda's dominance. This raises the question of whether the CX-80 P50e remains the top choice and if the PHEV option offers compelling value. The P50e Touring model, while the most accessible PHEV version, starts at $75,250 before on-road costs. Competitors like the Chery Tiggo 9 and BYD Sealion 8 offer significantly lower price points, while the Kia Sorento PHEV aligns more closely with the CX-80 in terms of pricing. The interior of the Mazda CX-80 is designed to provide a premium experience compared to other family SUVs. With enough space for seven people, generous storage options, and essential amenities. Mazda elevates the CX-80 Touring with elegant design elements and high-quality materials. The flowing dashboard lines, well-padded armrests, and inviting black leather-trimmed seats contribute to a comfortable and luxurious feel. The use of 'real' leather, standard power adjustment, lumbar support, and three-stage heating further enhance the interior's premium appeal. All CX-80s come with a leather-trimmed steering wheel, although it could be more textured. The physical controls feature a satisfying tactile experience, and our test vehicle was free of rattles. A comprehensive range of buttons and switches ensures ease of use, allowing drivers to adjust cabin settings without relying solely on the central touchscreen.\While Mazda prioritizes physical controls, the infotainment system design has some drawbacks. The touchscreen is placed far away, and the system relies on a rotary controller. This requires getting used to, the system can become slow. Mazda's native satellite navigation could be improved, along with other screen functions, such as the lack of integrated app store or unique extras. However, the CX-80 range offers connected services as standard. The MyMazda smartphone app provides features such as vehicle status, remote locking, and emergency calling. The P50e Touring also features an expansive digital instrument cluster, but navigation data is not displayed there. The features provided within the vehicle are well-thought-out and meet modern driver needs. This blend of features and price points sets the Mazda CX-80 within the current PHEV landscape. The ongoing shift in consumer interest towards PHEVs is likely to continue. With a broader range of options, consumers now have more choices to align with their particular requirements and preferences, fueling ongoing evolution in the automotive industry





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