Australia's Population Surges to 28 Million as Coalition Proposes Immigration Link to Housing Supply

Australia's population has reached a new milestone of 28 million, with the ABS projecting it to reach 29 million by 2028 and 30 million by 2031. The Coalition has proposed a significant reduction in immigration levels tied to housing supply to manage population growth and address housing shortages.

Australia's population has surged to an estimated 28 million, marking an increase of nearly 500,000 in the past year, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

The ABS continually models population change using births, deaths, and migration data, revealing that a person arrives in Australia every 59 seconds, and the population grows by one person every 75 seconds. Based on current trends, Australia's population is projected to reach 29 million by 2028 and 30 million by 2031.

Meanwhile, there is one birth every two minutes and 16 seconds, and one death every three minutes and 33 seconds. The ABS also estimates that the average age of Australians will reach 39.72 years by 2026, with females outnumbering males by 1.8%. In a significant policy shift, the Coalition has proposed linking immigration levels to housing supply to manage population growth.

The new policy, announced by Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, aims to reduce immigration by at least 70% from Labor's peak numbers, potentially bringing the annual intake down to around 150,000. This move seeks to address concerns about housing shortages and infrastructure strain caused by high immigration rates





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Australia's Population Australian Bureau Of Statistics Immigration Policy Housing Supply Peter Dutton

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