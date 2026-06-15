Australia's Prime Minister Condemns Killing of 9-Year-Old Girl in Pakistan

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has condemned the killing of a 9-year-old girl in Pakistan, saying Australia expects a proper investigation into the incident.

Hania Ahmed was with her parents and brother during a visit to see relatives in the Punjab province of Chakwal when she was killed by police who opened fire on their car late on Wednesday night.

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed his condolences to the family and the Pakistan-Australian community. The Prime Minister said Australia expects a proper investigation into the incident that also left the girl's brother, 11, and father, Adeel Ahmed, 39, injured as well. Hania Ahmed was killed when police shot at her family's rental car in Pakistan as they hunted suspects over an armed hold-up. Authorities alleged the suspects shot at police first and an exchange of gunfire took place.

In the ensuing chaos, the concerned police officer mistakenly assumed that the suspects were attempting to flee in the victims' vehicle and opened fire with his weapon. As a result of this erroneous decision, Hania tragically lost her life, while her father and brother were injured. The siblings' mother, who was reportedly unable to speak for days, was not hurt in the shooting.

The authorities said the shooting constitutes a complete deviation from their established standard operating procedures and the legal principles governing the use of force. One officer involved has been suspended, formally arrested and remanded to judicial custody in jail. The authorities are conducting a thorough, impartial investigation to ensure that justice is served. Hania Ahmed was a very happy, bubbly girl, very friendly, according to her principal Abdullah Khan.

Teachers and classmates at the Australian Islamic College Perth held a service for Hania on Friday. The Pakistani Association of WA said the community is in mourning and had offered its support for the family





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