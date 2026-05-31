Australia's Property Market Stalls as Sydney and Melbourne Prices Decline

National property price growth has halted, with Sydney and Melbourne experiencing notable drops in May. Higher interest rates, affordability issues, and federal tax policy adjustments are suppressing values, while other capital cities like Perth and Brisbane continue to see growth.

The national property market has stalled, with significant price declines in Melbourne and Sydney driven by higher interest rates, affordability pressures, and federal tax policy changes.

According to data from Cotality, May saw the Reserve Bank raise the official cash rate to 4.35%, and Treasurer Jim Chalmers announced reforms to tax incentives, both impacting buyer sentiment. In Sydney, overall dwelling values dropped by 0.9% in May, resulting in a 2.1% decline over the past three months. This downturn was primarily led by houses, which fell by 1.1% and are down 2.5% since the start of the year.

The median house price in Sydney, which surpassed $1.6 million in February, has now retreated to $1.58 million. Melbourne experienced a similar trend, with total dwelling values slipping 0.8% last month and 2.3% over the quarter. House values in Melbourne fell by 1% to a median of $958,000, while unit values declined more modestly by 0.4%. These declines in the two largest markets contrast with growth in many other capital cities.

Perth house values surged another 1.4% in May, bringing the median to just under $1.1 million and annual growth to 25.6%. Brisbane house values increased by 0.8% last month, up 18.6% over the past year to a median of $1.23 million. Moderate gains were also recorded in Hobart, Darwin, and Adelaide, while Canberra saw a slight decrease, with the median house value remaining just over $1 million.

Tim Lawless, research director at Cotality, noted growing headwinds across the national property market, exacerbated by affordability constraints as income growth lags behind price increases. He emphasized that tighter monetary policy and the government's new tax measures are adding pressure, but also providing buyers with more options due to increased supply. Sales volumes have dropped most sharply in Sydney and Melbourne, down 17% and 14.2% respectively compared to a year ago, while advertised listings have risen above average levels.

Regional areas have been more resilient, with values rising 0.6% in May across all regions, though this represents the smallest monthly gain in a year. On the rental front, new rents increased by another 0.6% in May, pushing annual growth to 5.9%, while the vacancy rate tightened to 1.5%. Lawless warned that renters, facing cumulative increases of about $204 per week over the past five years, may be reaching their payment limits, potentially reshaping rental demand patterns.

Housing Minister Clare O'Neil addressed speculation about potential price falls of up to 10%, stating that the government's changes to negative gearing and capital gains tax are not the primary cause of any price declines. She attributed more significance to interest rate hikes and referenced Treasury modelling that forecast a 2% reduction in house prices due to the policy changes.

O'Neil emphasized the government's commitment to increasing housing supply and supporting first-home buyers, describing the tax reforms as essential for creating a fairer housing market in the long term





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