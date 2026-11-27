Australian feedlots hold a record 1.6 million cattle as grain-fed beef demand surges in Asia, creating strong market conditions for producers and processors.

Australia's beef industry has reached a historic milestone with more than 1.6 million cattle currently occupying feedlots across the nation. This record-breaking figure marks a significant shift in how the country produces beef, with almost half of all beef processed now originating from these specialized finishing facilities. The surge in numbers highlights the increasing reliance on grain-fed systems to meet global demand for consistent, high-quality meat products.

Explosive Growth in Feedlot Capacity

The number of cattle on feed has risen dramatically over the last half-decade, according to StoneX analyst Ripley Atkinson. Atkinson noted that stock numbers have lifted by 60 percent in four years, representing an increase of 600,000 head. This rapid expansion reflects a fundamental change in the supply chain, where cattle are no longer just grazed to weight but are intensively managed to achieve specific finishing targets. The data provided by Meat & Livestock Australia and the Australian Lot Feeders' Association confirms that this growth trajectory has accelerated well beyond previous historical trends.

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Asian Demand Fuels Industry Expansion

International markets, particularly in Asia, are the primary drivers behind this domestic expansion. China, Japan, and South Korea have emerged as the largest markets by volume and value for Australian grain-fed beef. Consumers in these regions prioritize a consistent eating experience, seeking uniform portion sizes and flavor profiles week in, week out. Grain-fed beef provides this reliability, allowing processors to meet the strict quality standards required by sophisticated retail shelves in major Asian cities. This external demand has made lot feeding a highly lucrative venture for Australian producers.

Profitable Season for Producers and Processors

Current market conditions present a rare alignment of interests across the supply chain. Caitlin Herbert from Gundamain Pastoral noted that cattle prices are currently high, allowing producers, feedlots, and processors to all share in the financial gains. The Herbert family, who began lot feeding in central New South Wales twenty-five years ago, is expanding its capacity to 12,000 cattle next year. Andrew Herbert, overseeing rations of wheat starch, cottonseed, and silage, credited improved genetics and better animal husbandry for the quality of cattle entering the feedlots. These factors combine to create efficient conversion rates and higher returns for all stakeholders involved.

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Operational Efficiency and Employment Impact

Grain feeding is a highly efficient biological process designed to maximize weight gain in a short timeframe. Cattle typically spend 100 days on a grain diet, consuming one to 1.5 tonnes of feed to gain 200 kilograms of body weight. This results in a daily gain of two kilograms for every 15 kilograms of feed consumed. The industry supports the regional economy significantly, with the Australian Lot Feeders' Association president Grant Garey stating that the sector employs 24,000 people directly and indirectly. While the average feedlot holds up to 10,000 head, larger operations are becoming more common as demand continues to outpace supply.

Welfare Standards and Shade Compliance Targets

Animal welfare remains a critical focus for the industry, with experts emphasizing that welfare can be maintained under intensive conditions. Associate Professor David Beggs from the University of Melbourne stated that cattle can remain in pens for 100 days without compromised welfare if thermal temperatures are managed, flooring is dry, and acidosis is prevented. Accredited feedlots must provide a minimum of 9 square metres per 600kg cow. Although the industry committed to having 100 percent of pens provide shade by 2025, it currently falls short with only 78 percent of pens meeting this requirement, indicating ongoing challenges in infrastructure compliance.