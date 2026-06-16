Australia's Reserve Bank Expected to Hold Interest Rates

The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to deliver a rates decision that Australians have not yet seen this year. Economists are predicting the central bank will hold the current cash rate at 4.35 per cent, considering recent unemployment figures and the impact of three consecutive cash rate hikes this year in its decision to hold interest rates for June.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to deliver a rates decision that Australians have not yet seen this year. Only one out of nine RBA board members supported a cash rate pause, while eight voted to raise it 0.25 per cent to 4.35 per cent.

The board has a lot to consider - developments in the global economy and financial markets, trends in domestic demand and the outlook for inflation and the labour market. Having raised the cash rate three times, monetary policy is well placed to respond to developments and the Board is focused on its mandate to deliver price stability and full employment.

Economists are predicting the central bank will hold the current cash rate at 4.35 per cent, considering recent unemployment figures and the impact of three consecutive cash rate hikes this year in its decision to hold interest rates for June. The 'big four' banks - Commonwealth, NAB, Westpac, and ANZ - all predict the Reserve Bank will leave rates on hold today at 4.35 per cent.

However, there are varying predictions from the banks, with ANZ and Commonwealth expecting the cash rate to fall to 3.85 per cent, while NAB anticipates a fall to 3.60 per cent. Westpac, however, is an outlier, believing there will be two more hikes this year with the cash rate rising to 4.85 per cent.

Whether the RBA is in a hiking cycle or a series of cuts, it takes a pause here and there to let households and businesses to catch up. The main reason that the Reserve Bank has been tightening this year has been because the inflation figures in Australia have been much higher than they were forecasting just a few months ago. It's definitely not comfortable with where inflation is at at the moment.

Inflation is still way too high … we are well above that target range, and I guess that makes me think we're still likely to get another rate rise down the track, because we are well away from our inflation goals. The short answer is no - economists are predicting the central bank will hold the current cash rate at 4.35 per cent. Three consecutive rate rises is quite a fast tightening pace.

So we've seen mortgage rates increase and there's going to be more down the track because, of course, there's a bit of a lag in terms of when the Reserve Bank lifts interest rates and when it's passed through to mortgage holders and how consumers change their spending behaviour





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