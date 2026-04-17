Australia's Resilience Under Strain: Fuel Scarcity, Global Instability, and the Rise of Populism

A fire at Geelong's oil refinery highlights Australia's deep reliance on imported refined fuels, exposing vulnerabilities in an era of global disarray. The government's focus on economic and social resilience, including domestic manufacturing and defense capabilities, is crucial to averting a surge in populism driven by complex, unresolved issues.

The recent fire at Geelong's oil refinery served as a stark reminder of Australia 's precarious position in a world grappling with unprecedented global disarray. As a nation that imports between 80 and 90 percent of its refined liquid fuels, the 72-year-old Geelong plant, which produces half of the remaining domestic supply and operates under a government subsidy, represents a critical, albeit fragile, component of Australia 's energy security. While the owner, Viva Energy, suggests the fire will have minimal impact on fuel prices or availability, the incident underscores a fundamental disconnect: Australia 's infrastructure is built for a predictable, smoothly functioning global system, a paradigm that has been irrevocably altered.

The shift from 'just in time' to 'just in case' supply chain management, a transition noted by former WTO chief Pascal Lamy six years ago, has been slow to be fully absorbed by Australia. The intervening years have brought a succession of global shocks – the COVID-19 pandemic, economic coercion from Beijing, geopolitical tensions exacerbated by leaders like Donald Trump, and the persistent threat of vital commercial arteries like the Strait of Hormuz being disrupted. These are not isolated incidents but indicators of a new, volatile reality. Even autocratic regimes like North Korea, led by Kim Jong-un, must secure essential imports. For democratic nations, ensuring the continuity of essential goods and services for their citizens is a paramount responsibility.

Prime Minister Albanese has signaled his government's commitment to addressing this through the upcoming budget, emphasizing increased domestic manufacturing to reduce vulnerability to international events and empowering Australians with a stake in the national economy. This focus on resilience is particularly pertinent in the context of Australia's evolving political landscape. The nation stands on the precipice of a potential surge in political populism, a phenomenon characterized by simplistic solutions to complex problems and a disdain for expertise. Right-wing populism, as exemplified by figures like Pauline Hanson, often adds an additional layer of scapegoating minority groups, shifting targets to maintain a perpetual out-group to blame. This approach, demonstrated by the divisive rhetoric of Donald Trump, rarely solves issues and often exacerbates them. To counter this potential descent into self-sabotage, Australia's major political parties must offer credible, workable solutions that restore hope. Albanese's proposed budget themes—economic resilience through increased domestic production and social resilience, particularly concerning issues like housing affordability—are essential prerequisites. Beyond these, critical areas of sovereignty demand attention. The Labor party’s focus on defense and the Coalition’s on immigration signal an awareness of the need for greater self-reliance, especially as traditional alliances are tested and geopolitical rivals like China exert increasing influence.

The government is making tangible strides in bolstering Australia's defense capabilities. The establishment of facilities for assembling military drones, with an actual manufacturing plant slated for Newcastle next year and plans for advanced hypersonic missile production in the coming years, represents a significant departure from a year ago when Australia produced no military drones. The navy is now operating world-leading, Australian-designed drones. While the nation still lacks land-based missile defense systems against hostile aircraft or incoming missiles, a program to deploy such capabilities is set to commence this year. Experts, such as those at the Australian National University, acknowledge this increased commitment to defense, noting that the current government is prioritizing it more seriously than any administration since the Kim Beazley era in the mid-1980s. This proactive approach to strengthening national security and economic self-sufficiency is vital for navigating the complexities of the contemporary global environment and safeguarding Australia's future





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