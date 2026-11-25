Australia has signed a new security treaty with Solomon Islands that entrenches Canberra as Honiara's top security partner, excludes foreign military bases and is expected to end China's police presence in the country.

Australia has signed a new security treaty with Solomon Islands that entrenches Canberra as Honiara's top security partner, locks out China and is expected to end the presence of Chinese police in the country next year.

The pact, announced on Wednesday, binds Honiara to avoid any foreign military base and keeps critical infrastructure free from militarisation and foreign interference. Honiara has informed Beijing that its existing security agreement with China will expire, according to the new source. Chinese police are expected to vacate Solomon Islands next year, with Australia plugging any gaps in the island nation's security needs.

Also read Solomon Islands signs security treaty with Australia and ends China pact

Albanese Diplomatic Achievement in Pacific

The deal marks a crowning diplomatic achievement for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who ends the parliamentary year with a major win abroad while battling dire economic news at home. It is the culmination of over four years of relentless Australian effort in the Pacific. Honiara has informed Beijing the agreement will expire.

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The pact was struck in response to the security agreement that Solomon Islands signed with China in April 2022, a turning point for the region and a historic failure for Australian foreign policy. The Journal of Indo-Pacific Affairs argued the earlier agreement had a seismic impact on the geopolitics of the Pacific Islands states and Oceania.

It placed the Pacific at the front line of rivalry between China, the United States and allies like Australia, reigniting fears China could seek a military base in the region. Within months, then US president Joe Biden was hosting Pacific leaders for a first-of-its-kind summit at the White House and scrambling to re-open an American embassy in Honiara. Solomon Islands, a poor country with a population smaller than Adelaide, had suddenly assumed a pivotal role in international affairs.

Labor Government Regional Reset Strategy

The China pact embarrassed the Morrison government in its dying days and posed an immediate challenge for Labor when it came to power: preventing a similar agreement from being struck in another Pacific country. Foreign Minister Penny Wong visited all of Australia's 17 fellow members of the Pacific Islands Forum within her first year in the job. Wong used the government's more ambitious climate change policies to reset relations with the region. It worked.

Australia gained effective veto power over Tuvalu's security arrangements with other countries. Agreements with Nauru and Vanuatu followed, as well as new military alliances with Papua New Guinea. For most of this period, Solomon Islands remained a fly in the soup under Beijing-friendly leaders Manasseh Sogavare and his successor Jeremiah Manele. That changed in May thanks to the surprise elevation to the prime ministership of Matthew Wale.

Wale had criticised the security pact with China, opposed the switch in diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing and accused Sogavare of sleazing up to Beijing. Soon after coming to office, Wale flagged his intention to move quickly to reach a new treaty with Australia. It was unclear how this would interact with the existing security pact with China.

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New Treaty Ensures Base Free Territory

The new treaty ensures Solomon Islands territory will not be used for a foreign military base and promises its critical infrastructure will remain free from militarisation and foreign interference. It entrenches Canberra as Honiara's top security partner. Wale declared on Thursday that the days of Solomon Islands being a source of uncertainty and doubt in the region are over. Those days are done, gone, he said.

We don't want to be there again. Australia's greatest irritant in the Pacific has now become one of its closest friends. This is an outcome Australia could only have dreamt of in 2022, when Sogavare was cosying up to Xi Jinping and welcoming Chinese police. While Albanese, Wong and Pacific Minister Pat Conroy were blessed by the emergence of a pro-Australia leader like Wale, they deserve credit for seizing the opportunity to strike.

Financial Cost and Political Risks of Deal

The deals come with a price tag: $740 million will flow from Australia to Solomon Islands over a decade under the treaty. The cost of allowing China to dominate the region is incalculably higher. Solomon Islands internal politics remain unstable and Wale will face blowback for decisively choosing to partner with Canberra on security over Beijing. China will hardly give up and concede defeat in the Pacific.

The great geopolitical chess game goes on, but there is no doubt who is winning. The signing of the security pact between Solomon Islands and China was a historic failure for Australian foreign policy, but the new treaty with Australia has reversed that setback.