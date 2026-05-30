Australia's Socceroos to welcome Italian player Volpato, who switched allegiance from Italy to Australia, to the World Cup squad

As a risk-free decision, defender Harry Souttar said his teammates were looking forward to finally meeting a player who the country has been trying to secure for years. Volpato's switch of allegiance from Italy to Australia has been officially approved by FIFA, paving the way for the 22-year-old to be named in Popovic's 26-man squad for the World Cup. Due to arrive in Los Angeles on Saturday, Popovic has flagged the possibility that Volpato, an attacking midfielder who plays for Sassuolo in Italy's Serie A, could make his debut in the Socceroos' friendly against Mexico at the Rose Bowl Stadium on Sunday.

As a risk-free decision , defender Harry Souttar said his teammates were looking forward to finally meeting a player who the country has been trying to secure for years.

Volpato's switch of allegiance from Italy to Australia has been officially approved by FIFA, paving the way for the 22-year-old to be named in Popovic's 26-man squad for the World Cup. Due to arrive in Los Angeles on Saturday, Popovic has flagged the possibility that Volpato, an attacking midfielder who plays for Sassuolo in Italy's Serie A, could make his debut in the Socceroos' friendly against Mexico at the Rose Bowl Stadium on Sunday.

March said he was 'waiting for Italy' but it appears that, after missing out on Italy's latest squad for upcoming matches against Luxembourg and Greece, Volpato has decided he is done with waiting, and ready to wear the green and gold. He has even added @Socceroos to his profile description on Instagram, posting a photo in front of the departures sign at Sydney Airport as he prepares to link with the team.

In his first public comments since it emerged Volpato would be joining the Socceroos in the United States, Popovic was reluctant to delve into the details of 'who called who, when' - but he said the process was sparked by the player's decision to represent Australia over Italy, and was unrelated to the hamstring injury which ruled Riley McGree out of World Cup contention. Popovic denied there was any risk when asked to weigh up the risk versus reward of bringing Volpato into camp, saying 'When you have a talented player, I’m not sure what the risk is.





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Australia Socceroos Volpato Allegiance World Cup Friendly Match Rose Bowl Stadium Los Angeles Popovic March Italy Luxembourg Greece Sassuolo Serie A Australia's Socceroos Italian Player Switch Of Allegiance FIFA Risk-Free Decision Talented Player Merit Open Arms Bad Blood Represented Other Countries Different Age Groups Lads Getting Him Into Camp Getting Him Training Get Him Playing

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