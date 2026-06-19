Australia's Sport Obsession: A Misguided Idea

Australia's love affair with sport is a defining characteristic of the nation, but beneath the surface lies a concerning trend of disengagement from organised sport, particularly among teenagers. The Australian Sports Commission's chief executive, Kieren Perkins, has highlighted the need for a shift in the way sport is structured and played at a junior and adolescent level, to meet the needs and wants of young people.

We'll all set the alarm for 5am and huddle the family onto the couch in their pyjamas. We'll get up even earlier to gather at early opener bars and pubs with big screens or live sites.

We'll wear garish yellow, and if we carry on with this winning Albo might even declare bosses are bums if they begrudge a bleary-eyed worker a day off. We'll gather in our millions to watch the Socceroos. Days after, we filled the MCG to watch the State of Origin because its sport, and we love it. We'll trudge in record numbers into grounds and lock onto TV screens to scream for our teams.

We will swell numbers at the Australian Open beyond bursting point. Next month the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, brought to you by the Victorian Government, will start, and we will go mad again for Aussie gold. Because that's what we do, it's sport and it defines us.

Celebrating in thousands in Fed Square, collecting in lurid gold in the stands, boasting of being the sports capital feeds a self-congratulatory misguided idea that, from cradle to grave, we are a nation of sport obsessives. And we are, up to a point. But we are not who we think we are. We are sport watchers not doers.

The fact we punch above our weight in sports on the world stage and go to sport in numbers that fill the MCG creates a self-image at odds with reality. Edwina Pickles Most Australian kids now struggle with sport. We are the most decorated per-capita swimming country in the world, but a quarter of our adults can't swim and nearly half of primary school kids cannot swim 50 metres according to Surf Life Saving Australia.

In a recent briefing, Australian Sports Commission chief executive Kieren Perkins issued warnings of a troubling undercurrent in sport that should not be distracted by the deserved hoopla of excitement of achieving at the top end. If the bottom end dries up, there will be no top end. The stats are stark. Only one in four Australian children meet daily activity guidelines.

A study for the Australian Society of Physical Activity found only 23 per cent of children aged 5 to 14 were physically active for 60 minutes a day. The ASC said an alarming 50 per cent of adolescents lacked basic motor skills, such as running, jumping, throwing and catching. Perkins cited a World Health Organisation study which found Australian teenagers were among the least active in the world, ranking 140th of 146 countries surveyed.

Breaking the survey down, of 25 high-income Western countries surveyed, Australia was the worst for the number of teenagers - 90 per cent - not meeting physical activity guidelines. The screen and video gaming generations are a concern. The fear is Australia is falling off the participation cliff, if we aren't already over the precipice. The ASC's AusPlay stats are more alarming from a longer term national health and socialising perspective than for our hopes of future gold medals.

The numbers start out OK in primary school, with two thirds (64 per cent) of 9-11-year-olds participating in organised sport. OK, that's good. But that drops to 59 per cent for 12-14-year-olds then winnows away to 37 per cent by ages 15-17. Encouragingly, the majority (61 per cent) of 15-17-year-olds are still doing something, but they have abandoned organised sport.

Australian Sports Commission chief Kieren Perkins highlighted the fact fewer Australian children are playing organised sport. The ASC believe this is the transition period where kids do not disengage from sport, they just disengage from organised sport. The conclusion drawn is too much organised sport doesn't speak to the needs and wants of people and is far too focused on being a production line for elite competition.

When kids become teenagers sport becomes more serious and starts the grading of talent, having kids off and churning the best performers towards elite pathways. The message to the rest is, thanks for coming. When separated from playing with mates, many teenagers drift from playing at all at the organised level. This suggests young people are not disengaging from movement or sport itself, but from traditional organised models that no longer meet their needs.

Perkins said, There is work underway, in conjunction with a range of major sports, that will offer new guidelines around the way sport is played and structured at a junior and adolescent level, including representative sport. It's a response to - among other issues - concerning data that shows an alarming drop-off rates, especially for those in their teens.

A recent story highlighted the struggles of a young footballer, who got to where he did in football and how two of his brothers had to quit that sport because their family could not afford for them all to keep playing. Soccer, in particular, is a user-pays system - and those users really pay - nakedly structured towards churning out players at the top end with little regard for gathering and engaging with the most participants it can





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