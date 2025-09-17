Australia's Teen Social Media Ban: The Cliffhanger Continues

With the December 10th deadline for Australia's teen social media ban looming, the nation is gripped by a TV-worthy cliffhanger. How social media platforms will effectively verify users' ages remains a major unanswered question, despite a recent unveiling of regulatory guidelines.

The TV cliffhanger has been a dying art for almost a decade now, but Australia 's teen social media ban is single-handedly reviving it. Questions as to how the saga will end have been piling up since episode one last November, when parliament passed a law to purge under-16s from major platforms such as Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat.

Like any good TV drama, it's produced its share of intrigue - which platforms will actually be covered? What's a VPN? The reply all along has been 'stay tuned', and those who've done so have been drip-fed some of the answers, to varying levels of completion, in a drawn-out series of nail-biting instalments. The government's announcement this week that YouTube would be included in the teen social media ban is a political backflip of Olympic proportions, and its first since the election. They pulled it off with surprising grace, but no landing is perfect, writes Ange Lavoipierre. Which platforms will be covered by the ban? We still don't have an exhaustive list, but it's most of the big ones you can name, including YouTube! But with less than three months to go, the season's biggest mystery remains unsolved: how will social media companies actually check who's over 16? Many loyal viewers had high expectations that the answer would become clear in this week's episode, with eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant unveiling long-awaited regulatory guidelines. Rather than giving a concrete list of acceptable age-checking methods, Inman Grant announced a 'principles-based approach', stating that age-checking systems should be 'reliable, accurate, robust and effective'. How exactly the platforms go about the messy business of testing their users' ages - scanning faces, checking IDs, using third-party data from an app store, or making an educated guess based on users' online activity, to name a few options - will be up to the companies themselves. Photo shows A video stream on a laptop, showing a women with green lines and dots all over her face Children as young as 15 were repeatedly misidentified as being in their 20s and 30s during government tests of age-checking tools, sowing new doubts about whether the teen social media ban is viable. Addressing the media on Tuesday, the commissioner seemed aware her audience might have been expecting something less vague. 'It may be a surprise to some that the guidance does not mandate a single technology approach … or set a required accuracy rating for age estimation,' Inman Grant acknowledged. What did emerge, though, was a clear expectation that social media companies provide Australians with more than one way to demonstrate their age — a so-called 'waterfall approach', where ID is never the only option. 'We don't expect that every under-16 account is going to disappear on December 10,' Inman Grant said. The exact definition of 'systemic failures' is yet another mystery. It's unclear just how 'reliable, accurate, robust and effective' age-checking methods will need to be in order to avoid attracting a $50 million fine, with no firm thresholds set out. The regulator will have the power to force companies to hand over internal data as part of compliance checks, such as reports on how many young people they've kicked off their platform. If there was a big reveal in this episode, it might have been that social media companies won't need to ask everyone's ages — in many cases, an educated guess will do. In technical terms, an educated guess as to a person's age is known as 'age inference', and the eSafety Commissioner's new guidelines suggest it may figure much more prominently in the final shape of the policy than anyone initially imagined. 'Existing data may be sufficient to satisfy providers that the account holder is over the age of 16,' the guidance states. The study, which will inform the government's impending social media ban for under-16s, found several methods were viable, but no method was foolproof, with concerns over both accuracy and privacy. At the more sophisticated end of the spectrum, age inference can be remarkably accurate, drawing on a range of behavioural signals and contextual data, rather than face scanning or government-issued ID. An age inference system might consider how long an account has existed, the interests and personal networks of the user, the content of their posts, or even analyse their voice and use of language. Put simply, if all your friends are 13, you speak and write like a 13-year-old, and your online activity drops off during school hours, a social media platform might ask you to prove your age. On the other hand, if you've had an account since 2007, your friends are all in their 40s and you're a member of several online parenting communities, you might not ever hear from them. A key appeal of age inference, according to eSafety, is that no extra data is required from the user, making the whole experience 'frictionless'.





