Australia's Top Employers for Career Growth Amid Tech Industry Layoffs

Despite widespread job cuts in the tech sector, LinkedIn's 2026 Top Companies list highlights Australia's best employers for career progression, including Commonwealth Bank, Telstra, and Canva. The report underscores the importance of skills development and workplace culture in attracting talent, even as layoffs continue.

Job cuts continue to rise across the global tech industry, yet several of Australia's most prestigious employers remain highly sought-after for career growth . LinkedIn's latest report highlights 20 companies offering the strongest opportunities for professional advancement, despite widespread layoffs in sectors like technology and finance.

The 2026 Top Companies list is based on extensive data analysis, including hiring trends, promotion rates, skills development initiatives, and employee retention metrics from millions of professionals worldwide. While the tech sector has seen significant turbulence, with over 78,000 staff laid off globally since January, Australia has not been immune to the trend. Approximately 4,450 tech roles have been eliminated in the country this year alone, with Sydney bearing the brunt of these reductions.

Despite this volatility, Commonwealth Bank (CommBank) has been named the best workplace for professional development, even as it prepares to cut hundreds of jobs. The bank's union has criticized the move, accusing it of 'hollowing out' services, while also announcing further redundancies as part of its AI-driven expansion strategy. CommBank's Chief People Officer, Kiersten Robinson, expressed pride in the ranking, attributing it to the company's strong workplace culture.

'This recognition reflects our people and the environment they create daily—a place where employees can advance their careers, develop new skills, and contribute meaningfully to our customers and communities,' she said. The bank shares the top tier with other major Australian employers, including Telstra, Canva, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Oracle, all of which secured positions in the top 10. Earlier this year, Telstra announced plans to cut hundreds of jobs as it integrated AI technologies and relocated some roles offshore.

LinkedIn's data also reveals that learning and development opportunities are a key priority for Australians considering their next career move. A significant majority of chief people officers now believe that work will increasingly be structured around skills rather than traditional job titles, reflecting a broader shift in workplace dynamics





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