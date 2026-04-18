Australia's Weather Divide: Cool South Meets Warm North as Temperatures Shift

Cool temperatures are set to dominate southern Australia this week, with a risk of frost, while the north experiences lingering heat and significant rainfall. Meteorologists warn of a stark weather contrast across the nation.

A significant shift in Australia's weather patterns is set to bring cooler conditions to southern regions this week, according to Sky News meteorologist Marina Newman. While the south braces for a chill, with potential frost in some areas, the northern parts of the country will experience a final burst of heat on Sunday before a change.

Newman highlighted that the southern expanse of Western Australia is expected to remain notably cooler for the remainder of the week. 'Temperatures are once again going to plummet overnight, likely to see some frost building across at least portions of the south,' she stated. Perth is forecast to experience a daytime high of 22 degrees Celsius on Sunday, with overnight lows dropping to a crisp 11 degrees as cool air inundates the region. Further south, coastal towns will also feel the cool down, with Margaret River anticipating a high of 22 degrees and Albany a slightly cooler 21 degrees. Even Geraldton, which enjoyed a week of early 30s temperatures, will see a significant drop to a more temperate 26 degrees.

Meanwhile, the nation's tropical north will continue to receive rainfall, stretching from Darwin and Katherine. While high temperatures persist in the Top End, Darwin's mercury will recede to 32 degrees, accompanied by substantial rainfall totals. 'Now those temperatures have since dropped, returning to 32 degrees with the ongoing widespread rainfall, but heat will still be across Derby with a high of 38 degrees on Sunday and 37 in Broome.'

The focus of rainfall in Queensland will shift northward, with an expectation of diminishing showers elsewhere but an increase towards Cairns. 'Everything is going to be pushing further north, but increasing rainfall across Cairns as well.' Cairns has the potential to receive isolated rainfall totals of up to 75 millimetres, while the Top End, encompassing Darwin and Katherine, is likely to experience an additional 75 to 100 millimetres of rain. Brisbane's weather will be more moderate, with a forecast high of 28 degrees and a low of 17 degrees. The Gold Coast will see similar conditions, with a low of 12 degrees and a high of 26. Cooktown is expected to remain dry throughout this period.

The southern states will also experience a noticeable chill. Sydney is predicted to reach a high of 22 degrees, Melbourne 20 degrees, and Canberra 21 degrees. These cooler temperatures are expected to persist into Monday, marking a definitive end to the warmer spell for these areas. This weather division underscores a typical seasonal transition, with the tropical north receiving its wet season benefits while the southern latitudes begin to embrace cooler air





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