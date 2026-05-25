Australia's Wild Coral Trade: A Question of Sustainability and Regulation

The article discusses the legal trade in wild harvested live corals from the Great Barrier Reef, which is worth an annual $25 million and supports 180 full-time equivalent jobs and 35 businesses. The viability of the trade is questioned due to climate change-fuelled marine heatwaves and repeated bleaching events. The article also mentions the role of Australia in the international trade of corals, the heavy regulation of the fishery, and the development of a corals traceability scheme to support regulation and transparency of the trade.

Australia allows up to 190 tonnes of corals from the Great Barrier Reef to be chopped off and sold for use in aquariums around the world.

Most of the corals removed are destined for the international market, much of it to the United States, and installed in private aquariums. The trade in live corals is legal, with private operators licensed by the Queensland government to collect soft and hard corals, sea anemones, and coral rubble by hand.

The Australian Marine Conservation Society is calling for an end to the trade in wild harvested live corals, but the viability of the trade is questioned due to climate change-fuelled marine heatwaves and repeated bleaching events. Australia is a big player in the international trade of corals, second only to Indonesia, exporting about $18 million worth of live corals in 2020-21. The market supports 180 full-time equivalent jobs and 35 businesses.

The trade is heavily regulated, but selective harvesting is not well understood. Corals are listed on the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Flora and Fauna (CITES), and the European Union has imposed import bans on a range of Australian corals. In November, the federal Environment Department and supply chain innovation firm OriginsNext developed a corals traceability scheme to bolster public trust in the wild corals trade and support regulation and transparency of the trade





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Great Barrier Reef UNESCO Wild Harvested Live Corals Aquariums Selective Harvesting Climate Change Marine Heatwaves Bleaching Events Trade In Corals Aquaculture Australia Indonesia European Union CITES

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