Australia's World Cup hopefuls face final audition against Mexico

Australia's World Cup hopefuls face a final audition against Mexico in a friendly match at the Rose Bowl in California. The match will serve as the final chance for Tony Popovic to name his final 26-man squad for the World Cup. More than 70,000 fans are expected to attend the match.

Crunch time has arrived for Australia 's World Cup hopefuls with Sunday's friendly against Mexico serving as the final audition before Tony Popovic names his final 26-man squad.

More than 70,000 fans are expected at the Rose Bowl in California for the Socceroos' clash with one of the World Cup co-hosts where Cristian Volpato may make his international debut. The prodigy had previously rejected his home country and stressed his desire to represent Italy, but has had a change of heart on the eve of a third straight World Cup the Azzurri failed to qualify for.

Once he made a decision that he wants to represent Australia, well, now there's a decision that we have to make, Popovic said in his pre-match press conference. Do we go through the process? How quick can that process be? Is it worth doing now?

Putting everything together, we've come to the conclusion that we'll take that process further. Fortunately, that's all been ticked off. He's actually eligible to play tomorrow, which he may. He may sit on the bench and come on.

Sassuolo's Cristian Volpato controls the ball during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Sassuolo at the San Siro stadium. Thirty players have been are still in the Socceroos camp, which has been taking place in Florida for several weeks before switching to California for the final stage of preparation. Popovic will name the final squad on Monday with four players set to have their World Cup dreams dashed after the clash with Mexico.

Kick-off in Pasadena is at midday AEST with the two sides last meeting three years ago, playing out a thrilling 2-2 draw at the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys





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