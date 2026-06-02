Australia Sanctions Israeli Settler Farming Outposts and Individuals in West Bank

Australia has imposed sanctions on four Israeli settler farming outposts in the West Bank and three far-right individuals, including Ben Zion Gopstein, Eden Levi, and Moshe Sharvit, in response to escalating settler violence. Foreign Minister Penny Wong emphasized that the measures reflect Australia's commitment to Israel and Palestine's security, underscoring that settler violence, which includes property destruction, displacement, beatings, sexual assault, and torture, undermines both Israeli security and international law. The sanctions prohibit the individuals from entering Australia and forbid Australians from providing them with funds or assets. This marks the first time Australia has targeted settler outposts directly, aligning with its long-standing sanctions against extremist Israeli figures.

Australia has announced a new round of sanctions targeting Israeli settler farming outposts in the West Bank and several far-right individuals, marking the first time such outposts have been penalized.

The measures, which took effect on Tuesday, are part of a broader effort to address escalating violence in the Palestinian territory. The sanctions list includes four farming outposts-Moshe's Farm, Meitarim Farm, Neria's Farm, and Zvi's Farm-which have allegedly served as bases for extremist Israelis involved in attacks against Palestinians.

Additionally, three individuals have been sanctioned: Ben Zion Gopstein, founder of the extremist organization Lehava, which promotes a Jewish supremacist ideology; Eden Levi; and Moshe Sharvit, both accused of engaging in attacks and intimidation of Palestinians. Foreign Minister Penny Wong stated that the sanctions underscore Australia's commitment to the security and future of both Israel and Palestine.

She highlighted that settler violence is used to displace Palestinians and perpetuate the settlement enterprise through destructive means such as property destruction, family displacement, beatings, sexual assault, and torture, resulting in serious injuries and deaths.

"The individuals and entities sanctioned today have undermined Israel's own security and its standing in the world and harmed the interests of the Israeli people," Wong said, adding that Australia expects Israel to uphold its obligations under international law and take urgent action to end settler violence. This move follows Australia's earlier sanctioning of Israel's national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, over a week ago, and aligns with a long list of penalties applied to far-right Israeli figures.

The sanctions mean that the designated individuals are prohibited from entering Australia, and it becomes illegal for any Australian to provide them with money or assets. While Israel disputes the international consensus that its settlements in the West Bank are illegal, the Australian government's actions reflect a consistent stance against activities that undermine peace and human rights. The sanctions also target Ben Zion Gopstein's organization, Lehava, which has been on sanction lists since 2001 due to its extremist activities.

These measures aim to curb the influence and operations of individuals and groups accused of perpetuating violence and illegal settlement expansion in the West Bank





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Australia Sanctions Israeli Settlements West Bank Settler Violence Ben Zion Gopstein

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