Australia has imposed targeted sanctions on three Israeli settlers and four organisations, including Daniella Weiss and her Nachala movement, over illegal settlement expansion and human rights abuses against Palestinians in the West Bank.

Australia has imposed targeted sanctions on the woman widely regarded as the godmother of the Israel i settler movement, Daniella Weiss, along with the settlement advocacy group she founded and leads, Nachala.

Australia Sanctions Israeli Settler Leader

The measures were announced this morning by Foreign Minister Penny Wong. Weiss is among three individuals targeted by the Albanese government for illegal settlement expansion and human rights abuses against Palestinians in the West Bank. Nachala is one of four entities sanctioned. The sanctions make it illegal to work with the individuals and entities, with hefty fines for anyone and potential jail terms for those who do.

Also read Live: Wong speaks to Israeli counterpart, expands sanctions on settlers

Any assets they may have will be frozen, and travel bans against the individuals will be enforced. Senator Wong said the sanctioned individuals and organisations have actively participated in the planning, coordination and establishment of new settlements, including raising funds, recruitment of volunteers and providing support to violent settlers. We are taking these actions because the rapid expansion of settlements and settler violence are extinguishing the possibility of a two-state solution, Senator Wong said.

This includes the E1 settlement where demolitions and the displacement of Palestinians have occurred in recent weeks. The other individuals sanctioned include prominent West Bank settler Eliav Libi and Itamar Yehuda Levi, who run building and demolition companies. Mr Levi's company, Eyal Hari Yehuda Company, is also on the sanctions list. This is the first time Australian sanctions have targeted a construction company involved in building settlements.

Advertisement

The other entities sanctioned are two settlement expansion organisations, the Amana Settlement Association and Hashomer Yosh. The sanctions follow measures against two ministers in the Netanyahu government in July last year, including far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. Those two men, who are themselves settlers, were targeted due to their policies and rhetoric against the Palestinian population. Last year, the British government sanctioned Mrs Weiss.

The European Union followed earlier this year. Nachala, the organisation she leads, uses a logo which reflects a biblical idea of greater Israel. It shows a map of the Middle East under Israeli control stretching from Egypt's Sinai peninsula, across modern-day Israel, Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Jordan and parts of Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

While Nachala's view of territorial expansion goes far beyond the policies espoused by the Netanyahu government, members of the right-wing coalition have backed Mrs Weiss' demands for settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank and Gaza. Israeli settlements in the Palestinian territories are considered illegal under international law, and more than 750,000 settlers currently live in occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank.

International Reaction to Sanctions

The Israeli government insists it has a right to settle in the West Bank, which it refers to by the biblical names of Judea and Samaria. On Tuesday, the UK government announced its own sanctions against settlers and construction companies. Israel's foreign minister Gideon Sa'ar labelled the move a hostile act targeting private, law-abiding companies.

Advertisement

He said the Jewish people have the right to live in their historic homeland, and that Israel will respond to the British government's actions with countermeasures. In September, Senator Wong said Australia was considering its own measures but would not join the British-led efforts at that moment. Western diplomatic sources in Israel had pointed to last month's election, and the possibility of a change in government, as a moment for a change in approach.

Final decisions on the E1 settlement area are expected on the 19th of November. Wong said Australia coordinated with the United Kingdom to have sanctions in place ahead of those decisions. E1 is a 12-kilometre area in the occupied West Bank east of Jerusalem. Between 3,700 and 5,000 Palestinians are estimated to live in that zone.

Wong urged Israel to desist from proceeding with this settlement, which renders likely unviable the prospect of a Palestinian state. The government warned that Australian businesses should not bid for construction tenders for illegal settlement developments. This action underscores Australia's commitment to using diplomatic tools to address human rights concerns in the region.

Australia and other countries have raised concerns about the surge in violence by settlers against the Palestinian community in recent years, which has hit record levels according to organisations such as the United Nations. The Netanyahu government has been accused of allowing the violence to spread, and minimising its severity by claiming it is being perpetrated by a handful of young men from broken homes.

Diplomatic Talks and Climate Summit

Overnight, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met with US President Donald Trump, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanaeto. These discussions focused on broader regional security, trade partnerships and coordinated approaches to migration policy. During these talks, the issue of parental visas and refugee intake was prominent. Minister for Climate Change Chris Bowen announced a more transparent approach to negotiations at this year's climate summit.

He released a draft of the final COP text earlier than usual to give nations the best chance of reaching a consensus. The text includes proposals considered highly contentious by some countries, including the call to immediately transition away from fossil fuels. The summit ends this Friday. In state politics, Victorian Premier Ben Carroll, Opposition Leader Jess Wilson, Greens leader Ellen Sandell and One Nation's Victorian leader Warren Pickering faced off in a live debate ahead of the state's election.