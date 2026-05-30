Australia Secures Marco Volpato for World Cup Squad

Australian coach Graham Arnold has successfully pursued 22-year-old Italian-Australian attacker Marco Volpato, who has chosen to represent the Socceroos at the World Cup. FIFA has approved the player's international switch, and he is set to join the squad in Los Angeles. Despite some initial uncertainty, Popovic has confirmed that Volpato is eligible to play and could feature in the upcoming matches. The coach has praised Volpato's talent and expressed confidence in his ability to strengthen the Socceroos' attacking options, particularly in light of Riley McGree's hamstring injury. Souttar has also welcomed Volpato, stating that the team is looking forward to meeting him and believes he will be a valuable addition to the squad.

Australia n coach Graham Arnold has pulled off a major coup ahead of the World Cup , with FIFA approving the international switch of 22-year-old Italian- Australia n attacker Marco Volpato .

Born in Australia but raised in Italy, Volpato has chosen to represent the Socceroos, much to the delight of defender Harry Souttar and the Australian football community. Volpato, who plays for Sassuolo in Serie A, is set to arrive in Los Angeles on Saturday and could potentially make his debut against Mexico in a friendly on Sunday, although that seems unlikely given his recent match involvement.

The player's decision to represent Australia over Italy comes after he was not selected for Italy's upcoming matches against Luxembourg and Greece. Popovic, the Socceroos' coach, confirmed that the player's decision to represent Australia was the catalyst for his inclusion in the World Cup squad. Despite some initial uncertainty, Popovic has now confirmed that Volpato is eligible to play and could feature in the upcoming matches.

The coach has praised Volpato's talent and expressed confidence in his ability to strengthen the Socceroos' attacking options, particularly in light of Riley McGree's hamstring injury. Souttar has also welcomed Volpato, stating that the team is looking forward to meeting him and believes he will be a valuable addition to the squad





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Marco Volpato Australia World Cup Socceroos Graham Arnold Italy FIFA Harry Souttar Riley Mcgree

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