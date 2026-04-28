Australia Seeks Fuel Supply Assurances from Asian Partners Amid Global Shortages

Foreign Minister Penny Wong is on a regional tour to secure fuel supplies from Japan, China, and South Korea, emphasizing Australia's need for continued access to diesel, jet fuel, and fertilizer to maintain its role as a reliable exporter of energy and food.

Australia 's Foreign Minister Penny Wong is currently undertaking a crucial regional tour encompassing Japan , China , and South Korea , with a central focus on securing continued fuel supplies from major Asian partners.

This necessity stems from Australia's commitment to maintaining its role as a reliable exporter of vital energy resources – including coal and liquefied natural gas (LNG) – and essential food supplies to the region, particularly amidst ongoing global oil shortages exacerbated by geopolitical tensions like the conflict in the Middle East and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. Senator Wong emphasized that Australia's ability to fulfill its export obligations is directly contingent upon its access to a stable supply of fuel, including diesel, jet fuel, and petrol, as well as crucial agricultural inputs like fertilizer.

During meetings in Tokyo with Japanese counterparts – Minister of Trade, Economy and Industry Ryosei Akazawa, Minister of Economic Security Kimi Onoda, and Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi – Senator Wong articulated Australia’s position as one of mutual partnership and pragmatic reality. She underscored that Australia’s reliability as a supplier is predicated on the reliability of its partners in providing essential fuel resources. This isn’t framed as leverage, but rather as a statement of interconnectedness and shared responsibility.

The discussions also touched upon Japan’s concerns regarding potential additional taxes on gas exporters proposed by the Australian government, with Japan expressing worries about the potential impact on investment and business ties during a period of global economic fragility. Senator Wong acknowledged these concerns, highlighting the importance of reliability and predictability in the energy market, while refraining from commenting on the government’s final decision regarding the gas tax.

The upcoming visit by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to Canberra next week further underscores the importance of the Australia-Japan relationship. The tour extends to Beijing, where Senator Wong will engage in annual dialogue with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. A key objective of this meeting will be to secure assurances from China regarding the continued flow of critical jet fuel supplies to Australia, mirroring the message delivered in Tokyo.

Senator Wong reiterated that as a significant LNG and coal supplier to China, Australia requires a consistent supply of diesel and jet fuel to sustain its export capacity. Beyond fuel security, the talks are expected to cover a broad range of issues, including the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and recent confrontations between the Australian Defence Force and the Chinese military.

Furthermore, Senator Wong addressed concerns regarding reports of political pressure exerted by China on African nations to revoke overflight permits for Taiwan’s sole diplomatic ally in Africa, Eswatini, reaffirming Australia’s unchanged position on Taiwan. The final leg of the tour will take Senator Wong to Seoul, South Korea, where discussions will center on fuel security, trade, and economic cooperation.

While South Korea has recently provided an additional diesel shipment, a public guarantee of fuel supplies is yet to be secured, and Senator Wong is expected to encourage continued efforts to diversify crude oil sources





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Australia Fuel Security Energy Exports China Japan South Korea Penny Wong LNG Coal Geopolitics

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