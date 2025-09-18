Australia Sets Ambitious 2035 Emissions Reduction Target

Australia announces a target to cut emissions by 62-70% by 2035 from 2005 levels, aiming to balance economic growth with environmental responsibility.

Australia has set a goal to cut greenhouse gas emissions by between 62 per cent and 70 per cent by 2035 from 2005 levels. The announcement, made by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, represents a significant step forward in the country's climate action strategy and will be submitted to the United Nations ahead of the COP30 summit in Brazil in November.

This ambitious target, a substantial increase from the previous plan to cut emissions 43 per cent by 2030, poses a considerable challenge to both the government and the economy. Australia has already achieved a 28 per cent reduction in emissions since 2005, but achieving the new target will require a further 15 per cent cut within the next five years. This presents a significant challenge, particularly considering the need for emissions reductions across a wider range of sectors in the latter half of the decade. The government emphasizes that this target is rooted in scientific advice and is achievable through proven technologies. The announcement garnered mixed reactions from various stakeholders. Environment and climate advocates pushed for a more ambitious target of at least 75 per cent, while business and industry groups expressed diverse opinions. Some sectors, particularly mining and manufacturing, expressed concerns about the potential cost of achieving such ambitious goals. On the other hand, companies like IKEA and Fortescue publicly supported the government's commitment to ambitious targets, believing it would drive investor confidence in clean technologies. The challenge for the government will be to implement policies that effectively achieve these ambitious emissions reductions. Experts, such as Tony Wood from the Grattan Institute, highlight the need for accelerated emissions reductions in the coming years. They emphasize the need for a comprehensive and effective policy framework, such as a carbon tax, to drive emissions cuts across all sectors of the economy





