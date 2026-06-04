Australia Slams US Plan to Tariff Over Forced Labour as 'Weaponisation'

Australia's anti-slavery commissioner says the US is using forced labour concerns to justify tariffs, calling the investigation cursory and politically driven as the government pushes back against proposed duties.

Australia's anti-slavery commissioner has accused the Trump administration of using forced labour concerns as a pretext to impose punitive tariffs, calling it a weaponisation of human rights issues for trade leverage.

The federal government is lobbying to have a proposed 12.5% tariff scrapped or reduced to a 10% rate, arguing it is unjustified and contradicts the existing free trade agreement. Commissioner Chris Evans, a former Labor minister, acknowledged Australia's own shortcomings in addressing modern slavery in supply chains but asserted the US probe was superficial and politically motivated, describing it as a 'show trial.

' He stressed the move was an attack on Australian businesses and jobs, not a genuine effort to combat forced labour. Evans called for stronger due diligence laws beyond current disclosure requirements, while maintaining Australia is 'by no means the worst offender.

' Trade Minister Don Farrell raised the issue directly with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in Paris, and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reiterated that Australia's Modern Slavery Act is robust and world-leading, making the tariffs unwarranted. The government contends the measures penalise US consumers and undermine open trade. Major exports like beef, pharmaceuticals, rare earths, and gold are exempted, lessening the economic blow.

A separate 10% tariff applies to six economies deemed to have enforced forced labour import bans; the new proposed tariff would replace the existing universal 10% duty set to expire in July





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Tariffs Forced Labour Modern Slavery Australia-US Trade Chris Evans Trump Administration Trade Dispute

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