Australia Slams US Tariff Plan as Weaponisation of Modern Slavery Issue

Australia's anti-slavery commissioner has accused the Trump administration of using forced labour concerns as a pretext for tariffs, calling the probe a 'show trial' and urging the US to drop the proposed 12.5 per cent duty. The government is negotiating to reduce or remove the tariff, stressing its modern slavery laws are robust despite commissioner's call for stricter due diligence. Major exports are exempt, but tensions rise over trade and human rights.

Australia's anti-slavery commissioner has accused the Trump administration of weaponising human rights concerns to justify imposing tariffs, calling the investigation a 'show trial' and arguing the move is a distraction rather than a genuine effort to combat forced labour .

The federal government is lobbying to have the proposed 12.5 per cent tariff scrapped or reduced to 10 per cent, with Trade Minister Don Farrell raising the issue directly with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. While Commissioner Chris Evans acknowledged Australia's modern slavery laws need strengthening, he stressed the US probe was superficial and politically motivated, describing it as an attack on Australian jobs.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese defended the nation's regulatory framework as robust and world-leading, insisting any tariffs breach the free trade agreement and ultimately penalise US consumers. Major exports like beef and minerals are exempt, lessening the economic blow, but the government remains focused on preventing the additional duty from taking effect alongside the existing 10 per cent tariff set to expire in July





theage / 🏆 8. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tariffs Trade Modern Slavery Forced Labour Australia US Relations Chris Evans Anthony Albanese

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump proposes extra 12.5 per cent tariff for AustraliaThe United States plans to hit Australia with a 12.5 per cent tariff after determining Australia had failed to prevent the importation of goods made with forced labour.

Read more »

‘Unwarranted’: Trump proposes new 12.5 per cent tariff on AustraliaThe Trump administration has proposed an extra 12.5 per cent tariff on Australia, angering the federal government.

Read more »

Trump could slap Australia with 12.5% tariff for allegedly importing goods made by slave labourTrade minister says Australia has ‘robust, comprehensive and world-leading legislation addressing forced labour and modern slavery’

Read more »

Australia Slams US Plan to Tariff Over Forced Labour as 'Weaponisation'Australia's anti-slavery commissioner says the US is using forced labour concerns to justify tariffs, calling the investigation cursory and politically driven as the government pushes back against proposed duties.

Read more »