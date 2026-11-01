ASIO director general Mike Burgess warns Australia's data centre and AI sector is exposed to foreign interference, as Transparency International reveals a lobbying boom and a former minister's data centre deal raises ethical questions.

Australia's spy chief has warned that the nation's data centre and artificial intelligence sector is exposed to foreign interference by nation states seeking to steal civilian or government data or covertly control critical infrastructure.

ASIO Warns of Foreign Interference Risk

ASIO director general Mike Burgess said the hot AI and data centre industries represent equal hype, opportunity and threat. His warning comes as integrity watchdog Transparency International Australia released a new report cataloguing an explosion in political lobbying activities. Burgess highlighted the risk that malicious foreign state actors pose amid a boom in companies seeking to invest in, supply, build or run data centres.

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He said the sector will have great opportunity but also a downside if ownership is unclear or foreign money is undeclared. Burgess has deep experience in the tech sector, having previously led the Australian Signals Directorate and worked as Telstra's chief information security officer. He said a foreign adversary would potentially seek to influence an Australian data centre for a number of reasons.

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They are looking to invest in data centres where they think they may not be welcome, Burgess said. It could be they want ownership control over that infrastructure, which they could use for nefarious reasons, giving them physical or virtual access to technology or information inside. That would not be in our national interest if done covertly, he said.

The warning comes days after US firm Nvidia revealed its quarterly sales of computer chips needed in data centres to power AI had topped 100 billion dollars. Nvidia's success producing high-tech chips has helped the US lead China in the AI race.

However, a scandal involving Nvidia founder Jensen Huang, who counted US President Donald Trump as a key supporter, highlights risks in the AI and data centre industries. The scandal has compounded investor uncertainty in the US, where the share market suffered its worst week in more than a year, despite the record-breaking IPO of AI giant Anthropic.

Lobbying Surge in Data Centre Sector

In Australia, Transparency International's new report details how in the past three years executives from 10 major data centre companies operating in Australia met 119 times with premiers, treasurers and ministers in NSW, Victoria, Tasmania, Queensland and the ACT. Those same companies have engaged at least 64 lobbyists, of which 29 are former ministers, to influence policy, provide advice and help pay at least 3.4 million dollars to political parties and industry associations.

TIA chief executive Clancy Moore described data centres as a new gold rush, noting Australia is second only to the US. We are seeing politicians become lobbyists and without proper safeguards, we are going to see the rules being rigged and eroding public trust, he said. Potentially communities miss out on any benefit from these data centres, Moore said.

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Former Minister Linked to Data Centre Deal

An investigation by this masthead can also reveal Australia's former assistant defence minister and ex-minister for digital transformation, Stuart Robert, was chasing a multi-million dollar payday. Robert was involved in a plan to build a defence data centre in Canberra. He leveraged his work as Australia's inaugural digital minister as part of a 500 million dollar venture to store defence secrets and other sensitive government information.

Leaked documents revealed Robert spruiked his ministerial stewardship of Australia's data onshoring policy to help negotiate a private business proposal. The data centre would be on private land owned by an ex-Defence official next door to the HMAS Harman military base in Canberra. A former player in the Canberra data centre venture, businessman Alex Anderson, has now revealed Robert would have earned more than 5 million dollars from the proposed mega-data centre venture that could have generated billions in revenue.

Anderson said a company he was associated with agreed to do a deal with a business group involving Robert and two other former coalition figures because of the contacts and knowledge Robert had acquired as minister. Robert understands the policies, he understands the players in the market, so one would think he'd be able to put a deal like this together, said Anderson. He also said the ex-minister spruiked his experience setting up Australia's data centre policy settings.

While there is nothing unlawful with a former minister working in a private capacity in a sector they helped shape, Moore said Robert's dealings raise ethical and conflict-of-interest questions about whether he was profiting from privileged information and connections gained while serving the public. The Canberra data centre firm that Anderson was once involved in has since collapsed and the proposed development has stalled.

Robert, who has previously denied wrongdoing, was Australia's first digital transformation minister from 2018 to May 2022. It is not suggested Robert developed any policy as minister with an eye to his future, only that since leaving politics he has sought to profit from that work. The lobbying surge and foreign interference warnings come as data centres become increasingly central to national security and economic competitiveness.